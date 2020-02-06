Vans Opens Its First Community-Driven Retail Store In Downtown Los Angeles

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans opens its first community-driven retail and event space in Downtown Los Angeles. The 11,500 sq. ft. space pays homage to Los Angeles' deep skateboarding roots and thriving art community over two floors featuring work from a number of local makers, a wide range of Vans footwear, apparel and accessories, and a dedicated community experience studio.

Located at 808 S. Broadway, Vans DTLA features a mural from LA-based artist and designer Geoff McFetridge, who accentuated the raw brick and concrete walls of the building with his signature colorful, minimalist work. Atmospheric photos by skate legends Mike O'Meally, Ray Barbee, Tino Razo and Anthony Acosta further highlight LA's importance in skate culture. The space also showcases work by local sign painter Julien Besser.

"Our Downtown LA store opening signifies a new Vans chapter as we continue our mission and commitment to being community and experience focused," said Carly Gomez, VP of Marketing, Americas at Vans. "Downtown LA has a rich history of skate culture and artistic freedom. Not only will we be opening our doors to the new space, but we will introduce Studio808, located on the second floor of the new store where the community can share their creative energy through workshops, exhibitions and more."

Furthering Vans commitment to LA skateboarding, the Vans DTLA store features a dedicated skate shop within the space that stocks hard goods from Los Angeles-based brands like Alva, Baker, Girl, and WKND alongside the full collection of Vans Pro Skate footwear and apparel. A selection of publications curated by DTLA gallery and store THESE DAYS rounds out the retail offering and gives customers a deeper look into local culture.

The second floor of Vans DTLA is home to Studio808, a community-driven gallery, lounge and workshop space, created in partnership with lifestyle magazine Monster Children. The studio will serve as a central hub for consumers and creatives with the goal of giving back to the local community. Offering hands-on art and design workshops, free of charge, Studio808's ultimate aim is to build a platform for education to uplift underserved members of the community.

"We are excited to be opening Vans first retail and event space in Downtown Los Angeles," said Mitch Whitaker, VP/GM, Americas at Vans. "For 54 years, Vans has called California home. We're grateful to be reinforcing the brand's Southern California roots and legacy through this new space that is both reflective of, and designed for, the community and unique experiences."

Solidifying Vans dedication to the DTLA neighborhood, the brand has partnered with non-profit organizations Goodwill and Chrysalis to source from a talent pool that Vans haven't tapped into. Goodwill and Chrysalis have workforce development initiatives that work with previously homeless and at risk youth. Vans goal is to hire staff directly from the community in order to develop a diverse workforce.

The Vans DTLA community-led retail store is open now and will offer monthly programming including workshops, talks, and art exhibitions beginning March 12, 2020. Visit vans.com/dtla for more information.

Store Hours

Monday - Sat 11am - 8pm

Sunday - 11am - 7pm

Address

Phone: 213 239 0331

808 S Broadway, Los Angeles 90014

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

