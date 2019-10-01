Vans Opens Public Vote For Global Custom Culture Art Competition

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the inaugural Vans Global Custom Culture competition is entering its next phase. Over 100,000 artists and creators from around the globe have submitted their designs and now, Vans is calling for the public's help to cast their vote and help determine the top 10 finalists in each market to move on to the next chapter and compete for the grand prize.

Starting today at 12am PT through October 13 at 11:59pm PT, individuals can view the Gallery of Submissions and vote for their favorite designs on custom-culture.vans.com. All votes will help select the top 10 finalists in each market who will be able to create their designs on Vans' shoes and participate in the next phase of the competition.

From the results of the public vote, the three regional Vans teams will select the top 10 finalists from the Gallery of Submissions based on vote count, creativity, originality and overall execution. Once the top 10 from each region are selected, they will receive a pair of Era shoes to create a new design onto Vans' classic canvas. Once designs are complete, they will enter the next round of public vote to determine the grand prize winner in each region.

"We've received incredible designs for the inaugural Global Custom Culture art competition," said April Vitkus, Vans' Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing. "When we set out to create the first global shoe design competition, we wanted to create a program that truly amplified art and voices from around the globe. This next phase of this competition relies on public support and we're encouraging everyone to help us decide who will make it to the next round."

The competition will award a total of three winners from North America, Asia Pacific and Europe a $25,000 grand prize, have their shoes produced and sold by Vans and experience a trip to the Vans headquarters in Southern California to meet Steve Van Doren, global designers and more. The three winners from each geographic region will also have the opportunity to partner with Vans to donate $100,000 to a charity that will further enable creative communities.

Global Custom Culture gives individuals from around the world the tools necessary to express their own aesthetic and individuality. For more information and to keep up-to-date with Vans, visit custom-culture.com and join the conversation by using #VansCustomCulture on social media.

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand.

