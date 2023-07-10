Vans Skateboarding and Beatrice Domond Debut the New Zahba Mid

News provided by

Vans Skateboarding

10 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

All the Zahba's ultra-advanced skate tech in a mid-top package adorned with custom, Domond-inspired graphics.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On her board, Vans Skateboarding team member Beatrice Domond pushes street skating in a fresh, exhilarating direction that blends style and finesse. Off her board, she does the same: her incomparable personal style has made her a favorite of the fashion cognoscenti. This versatility makes Domond a perfect choice to introduce the Zahba Mid, the newest member of the Zahba family and a silhouette that, much like Domond, can do just about anything.

Based in New York City, Domond has skated through the Big Apple's streets in all four seasons but is particularly fond of fall — when the leaves on the city's trees turn from a vibrant green to a rich gold. That shift in seasons is the inspiration for her take on the Zahba Mid, which boasts a rich green suede upper trimmed with custom gold graphics on the heel and tongue badge as well as contrasting black hits on the Jazz Stripe, tongue, and laces.

The Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond is also loaded with Vans Skateboarding's latest and greatest tech. IMPACTWAFFLE™ provides next-level impact protection without sacrificing board feel, while above it, VR3CUSH™ supplies dual-density foam made with at least 50% bio-based EVA foam. Below this two-tech sandwich sits SICKSTICK™ rubber, with zonal tread for enhanced grip, durability, and life. DURACAP™ toecaps supply top-tier durability for even the most shoe-shredding tricks, and the sockliner is made from 98% recycled foam.

The Vans Skateboarding Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond will drop via vans.com/zahba and at select Vans Skateboarding stockists on July 13 and is priced at $120. A Skate Style 53 created in collaboration with Beatrice Domond is set to land at the same time. 

Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Beatrice Domond Crooked Grind in Zahba Mid
Beatrice Domond Crooked Grind in Zahba Mid
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid & Style 53 by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid & Style 53 by Beatrice Domond
Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond Beatrice Domond Crooked Grind in Zahba Mid Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond Vans Zahba Mid & Style 53 by Beatrice Domond

About Vans
Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand supports the journey of creative exploration and self-discovery across action sports, music, art and design, delivering progressive platforms such as Vans Pipe Masters and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

Press Inquiries [email protected]

SOURCE Vans Skateboarding

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.