Vansanity, Inc. Set to Open First Shared Medical Office in Boston
Vansanity is a first-of-kind shared office space for aesthetic medical providers. Vansanity allows providers to operate with zero fixed costs or overhead. Rooms and equipment are available to lease by the hour.
Aug 28, 2019, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vansanity, Inc. is set to open in Boston September 2019. Vansanity is a first-to-market shared office space for aesthetic healthcare providers. Vansanity offers rooms and aesthetic healthcare equipment for rent by the hour starting at $99.
The non-surgical, aesthetic medicine market is expected to reach 24 billion by 2026. Iggy Fanlo, Vansanity's CEO, states, "As the market grows for aesthetics, Vansanity offers a platform for providers to make more money by not taking on large fixed assets like real estate and medical equipment." Mr. Fanlo believes the Vansanity model empowers providers to work their preferred schedule, reduce financial risks and maximize financial gain. Fanlo states, "The Vansanity model allows practitioners to operate will zero fixed expenses or overhead."
To schedule a tour of Vansanity, visit vansanity.com. Vansanity will be hosting a Grand Opening on Sept. 12, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00 p.m. Available to rent by the hour are 13 client rooms and aesthetic medical equipment such as the first Sciton JouleX available in the U.S. All supplies and cleaning are included in the hourly rent along with access to a photo room and waiting areas.
To book online, visit Vansanity.com. The address is 500 Commonwealth Avenue, STE 526, Boston, MA 02215. For more information call 877-VANSANITY or email info@vansanity.com.
