Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy Selected as Exclusive Distribution Pharmacy for Redemplo® (plozasiran) for adults with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy, a leading specialty pharmacy focused on supporting people living with rare conditions, announced today that it has been selected as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for Redemplo® (plozasiran), a small interfering RNA (siRNA) medicine, indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

FCS is a severe, rare disease, with an estimated 6,500 people in the U.S. living with genetic or clinical FCS, characterized by triglyceride levels that can be 10 to 100 times higher than normal leading to a substantially higher risk of developing acute, recurrent, and potentially fatal pancreatitis. With the FDA approval of Redemplo, patients will have access to a targeted treatment option designed to address the underlying cause of FCS.

Through this agreement, Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy will provide patients with comprehensive support at each stage of their treatment journey with Redemplo.

"We are honored to be selected as the exclusive Specialty Pharmacy dispensing Redemplo and to play a role in improving access for individuals and families affected by FCS," said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, CEO, Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy. "Our team is deeply committed to ensuring that patients receive optimal support throughout their treatment journey — from initiation to long-term management."

"Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is proud to collaborate with Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy, whose experience in rare metabolic disorders and patient-centered approach align with our mission to treat diseases with significant unmet needs," said Chris Anzalone, CEO, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

INDICATION

REDEMPLO® (plozasiran) is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS: None

ADVERSE REACTIONS: Most common adverse reactions in REDEMPLO treated patients (incidence ≥10% of patient treated with REDEMPLO and >5% more frequently than with placebo) are hyperglycemia, headache, nausea, and injection site reaction.

About Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)

Familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) is a severe and rare disease leading to extremely high triglyceride (TG) levels, typically over 880 mg/dl. Such severe elevations can lead to various signs and symptoms including acute and potentially fatal pancreatitis, chronic abdominal pain, diabetes, hepatic steatosis, and cognitive issues. Currently there are limited therapeutic options to adequately treat FCS.

About Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy

Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy is a triple accredited, national specialty pharmacy dedicated to providing high-touch care for patients with rare conditions. Through customized clinical programs, expert pharmacist support, and collaborative partnerships with manufacturers and providers, Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy ensures optimal access and outcomes for the patients it serves.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

