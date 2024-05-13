FALL RIVER, Mass., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanson Leathers, America's leading manufacturer of leather motorcycle jackets and motorcycle riding apparel for men and women, invites customers, partners and community members to join in celebration of the company's 50 years in business on June 1-2 at their headquarters in Fall River Massachusetts.

Vanson Leathers Vanson Leathers Announces 50 Year Anniversary Celebration June 1-2, 2024

The event will take place in the retail showroom over the weekend on June 1-2 and the lineup already includes fun food and entertainment billings with more to be added. Guests will enjoy complimentary grilled hamburgers and hot-dogs, live music from local rockabilly band The Vegas Lords on Saturday and original rock by Calamity Brain on Sunday. Coffee is available from NO VACANCY coffee roasters of Newport RI.

Attendees of the 50th Anniversary celebration can also take part in tours of the factory, design and custom fitting assistance for leather garments and racing leathers, raffles, door prizes, product discounts and a giant birthday cake!

Sunday June 2 will also feature the first ever Vintage Wheels ride in bike show judged by James Goodson, one of the original founding partners of Vanson Associates in 1974.

Bike categories are: Best British, Japanese, German/ Austrian, Italian, Spanish, USA and People's choice. All bikes must have been built in 1974 or older to enter. Special weekend hours:

Saturday June 1 10am – 6 pm

Sunday June 2 10am - 4 pm

For complete event schedule, details and updates, visit the Vanson Leathers Events page at: https://www.vansonleathers.com/content/299-upcoming-events

About Vanson Leathers:

Originally founded in 1974, Vanson Leathers is America's largest manufacturer of leather motorcycle jackets, leather motorcycle apparel, and custom leather racing suits.

Vanson Leathers has consistently evolved its product line to meet and exceed the style and safety expectations of motorcycle riders worldwide. With more than a dozen patents for safety and design features secured, Vanson continues to lead the industry as a true innovator today.

Vanson Leathers has been recognized by members of the fashion industry for their enduring and iconic styles, skilled craftsmanship, and dedication to quality materials and construction, which come together to produce heirloom quality jackets and apparel.

Vanson Leathers has lived by its creed: No Compromises, when it comes to rider safety and comfort, quality materials and workmanship, and supporting American tradespeople by maintaining their manufacturing operations in Massachusetts, USA.

It is with great pride that Vanson Leathers celebrates its 50th year in operation, and in Massachusetts, USA in 2024.

Vanson Leathers is located at 951 Broadway, Fall River, MA 02724

Phone: 508-678-2000

www.vansonleathers.com

Contact:

Kim van der Sleesen

Vanson Leathers

951 Broadway, Fall River, MA 02724

Phone: 508-678-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanson Leathers