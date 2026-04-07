Vant4ge Partners with Guidehouse to Advance AI-Enabled Solutions for Public Safety and Human Services

New partnership combines Guidehouse's public sector transformation expertise with Vant4ge's AI driven platform to help corrections and human services agencies improve decision making, streamline operations, and achieve better outcomes.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vant4ge, an advanced technology company focused on AI driven platforms for public safety and human services, has partnered with Guidehouse, a global professional services firm serving the commercial and public sectors, to deliver integrated solutions that help agencies modernize operations, make smarter use of data, and strengthen outcomes.

Public sector agencies responsible for corrections, justice, health, and human services face growing pressure to meet rising demands with limited resources. Many still rely on fragmented systems and manual processes that restrict visibility, delay decision making, and complicate coordination.

"This partnership helps agencies move beyond outdated systems by modernizing mission critical capabilities in a practical, phased way," said Chris O'Brien, Partner and Communities, Energy & Infrastructure Leader at Guidehouse. "By aligning technology with improved ways of working, we help agencies reduce implementation risk while delivering measurable improvements in operational performance and program outcomes."

Through this partnership, Guidehouse and Vant4ge combine operational expertise with a modern, AI enabled platform to transform how agencies work. The collaboration helps unify data across systems, reduce administrative burden, and equip frontline staff and leadership with actionable insights that support more informed, consistent decisions.

Vant4ge's flagship platform, Vant4gePoint, enables agencies to unify data, automate workflows, and apply advanced analytics to support operational and clinical decision making. Together with Vant4gePoint, AIDA, a patent-pending agentic AI-powered interview platform, ensures efficiency, consistency, and accuracy in data acquisition. When combined with Guidehouse's advisory, implementation, and change management capabilities, the partnership provides a comprehensive approach to modernization that addresses both technology deployment and organizational readiness.

"Corrections and human services agencies have been asked to solve complex, deeply human problems with tools that were never built for them. This partnership gives agencies something they rarely have: a credible, structured path from where they are to where they need to be," said Sean Hosman, CEO, Vant4ge.

"The agencies we work with aren't looking for another vendor relationship. They are seeking partners who understand the operational realities of public sector work and can translate technology capability into real, measurable gains on the ground. That is what this partnership is built to do," said Jim Gilliam, Vice President of Business Development, Vant4ge.

Together, Guidehouse and Vant4ge will support public sector clients across a range of priorities, including:

Coordinating care and case management through cross agency visibility supported by unified data

Reducing administrative burden by automating manual processes that consume staff time and create inconsistency

Strengthening decision-making through real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and unified data platforms

Modernizing legacy systems with scalable, secure, interoperable technology

Equipping frontline staff with tools to support better assessments, case management, and coordination

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible modernization, ensuring that technology investments lead to lasting improvements in how agencies operate to enhance outcomes for the individuals and communities they serve.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. www.guidehouse.com

About Vant4ge

Vant4ge is an advanced technology company with more than 28 years of experience delivering AI-driven platforms, decision support, and process automation for public safety and human services agencies. Vant4ge partners with corrections and human services organizations to modernize operations, strengthen decision-making, and build the data infrastructure agencies need to meet the demands of the work they do. www.vant4ge.com

Contact:

Jim Gilliam

[email protected]

(317) 696-2726

SOURCE Vant4ge