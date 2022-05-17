Vanta Leagues and Raidiant Partner to Launch Youth Esports Camps and Leagues

Rocket League and VALORANT youth camps will include mentorship sessions with professional esports players and content creators from Raidiant

BOSTON , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced a new partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. The newly announced partnership between Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will focus on bringing more esports development opportunities to young gamers through development camps and competitive esports leagues. Vanta Leagues will operate camps and leagues for Psyonix's Rocket League and Riot Games' VALORANT.

Vanta Leagues is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations and schools to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through esports, Vanta helps organizations engage and impact kids in a meaningful way and reap the benefits of a structured, safe, and coached esports experience.

Raidiant is a newly created initiative from New Meta Entertainment, parent company of storied esports organization, Dignitas. Raidiant serves as a content and events platform for women interested in starting their careers in the esports industry. The Raidiant.gg website provides a community for marginalized genders to meet and engage with other like-minded individuals and access valuable resources. In the past year, Raidiant operated two of the most watched Women's esports tournaments in history. In July 2021, Raidiant operated one of Riot Games' VCT Game Changers events, where over 30,000 concurrent viewers tuned in. In February 2022, Raidiant ran the first Raidiant Rocket League Series tournament, breaking multiple records including the highest prize pool for a Women's Rocket League event, most participants and largest viewership, with 27,000+ viewers concurrently tuning in.

"We're extremely excited to announce this partnership with Raidiant," says Zack Fabi, co-founder at Vanta Leagues. "Our hope is that through this partnership we can demonstrate to young gamers that esports is for everyone and we can really emphasize some of the amazing things women in this space are already accomplishing. Helping young gamers see that representation in a tangible way can be super powerful and we're excited to work with Raidiant to provide some of those opportunities to kids in the gaming space."

"As a twenty year veteran in the esports space, development programs for youth esports always felt like a pipe dream back when I was a competitor and I couldn't be happier that what seemed so impossible is now a reality," says Heather Garozzo, co-Founder and VP of Events and Community for Raidiant, "We're proud to bring our expertise in the women in gaming space to Vanta Leagues in hopes of inspiring the next generation of gamers through a structured, safe environment for young gamers."

These organizations will collaborate to expand access to esports for marginalized genders who may otherwise not have the chance to participate in organized esports leagues. The offerings will take place on Vanta's kid safe (COPPA compliant) digital esports platform and will include access to their STEM.org accredited coaching curriculum.

The VALORANT camp will begin on May 30th, and the Rocket League camp will kick off on June 6th.

To sign up, visit Raidiant.gg/Vanta.

About Vanta Leagues

Vanta Leagues ( vanta.gg ) is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive and club esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

To learn more about Vanta Leagues, visit Twitter.com/VantaLeagues , Twitch.tv/VantaLeagues , YouTube.com/VantaLeagues , Facebook.com/VantaLeagues .

ABOUT RAIDIANT

Launched by New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), parent company of esports organization Dignitas , as the next stage of the esports organization's women's initiative, Raidiant is a platform providing women gamers with educational, social, and competitive resources. A team-agnostic platform dedicated to consistent women in gaming coverage and a one-stop shop destination for women to accelerate their gaming career development. Raidiant aspires to be the largest online hub for women who love gaming at every skill level.

To learn more about Raidiant, visit Raidiant.gg , Twitter.com/RaidiantGG , Instagram.com/RaidiantGG , Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG , YouTube.com/Raidiant ,

TikTok.com/@RaidiantGG , Facebook.com/RaidiantGG and LinkedIn.com/Raidiant .

