Vanta Leagues and Raidiant to Host Summer Youth Esports Leagues

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced the next stage of its partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers.

After operating a successful Raidiant Academy camp, Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will launch a full youth esports development league later this month. There will be separate leagues for Rocket League and VALORANT, two of the top esports titles.

Raidiant is a newly created initiative from New Meta Entertainment, parent company of storied esports organization, Dignitas. Raidiant serves as a content and events platform for women interested in starting their careers in the esports industry. The Raidiant website provides a community for marginalized genders to meet and engage with other like-minded individuals and access valuable resources.

Vanta Leagues is a youth esports development program that provides a digital esports platform and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through esports, Vanta helps youth organizations engage and impact kids in a meaningful way and reap the benefits of a structured, safe, and coached esports experience.

The Raidiant Academy league will take place on Vanta's COPPA compliant digital esports platform and will feature their state-of-the art STEM.org accredited coaching curriculum.

"We are extremely happy to be working with a mission-driven company like Raidiant to provide a summer league for kids interested in getting into esports or honing their craft," says Zack Fabi, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Vanta Leagues, "Our partners at Raidiant set an incredible example for kids looking to become professional players and content creators and we're excited to show kids how to achieve those goals by improving their gameplay and learning to game effectively in a team-based setting."

"As a mentor for the first ever Raidiant Academy, presented by Vanta Leagues, it was an absolute honor to be able to share my twenty years of experience as a professional in esports with young, inquisitive minds eager to advance their gaming skills," says Heather Garozzo, co-Founder and VP of Events and Community for Raidiant. "We look forward to delivering another successful event for young gamers and are proud to create a safe space where parents likewise can ask questions to help guide their young gamers down the right path."

The Vanta Leagues and Raidiant summer league will kick-off on June 27 and will run through August 20. Gamers of all genders are welcome to sign up to participate. Gamers will be split up by age to ensure even competition across the league. Attendees will attend two coached practices a week and participate in one competition day per week. The total cost of participation is $180 per player.

More information and sign-up are available at Raidiant.gg/Vanta

