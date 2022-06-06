Vanta Leagues Partners With AMLE as their Official Esports Partner

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta has partnered with the Association for Middle Level Education to become the new official esports platform and partner of AMLE.

With this partnership, AMLE's membership of 35,000 educators will now be able to bring esports to their students via a safe, COPPA compliant platform. Starting this fall, schools can compete for free in AMLE's esports league and access expert esports coaching and development programming.

"We are thrilled to partner with Association of Middle Level Education (AMLE) to provide esports services to its members. It's important that our youth have access to safe and engaging learning spaces to develop, especially in esports. AMLE's commitment to providing equitable access to resources and emphasis on character development align very well to our core beliefs," says Ed Lallier, CRO and Co-Founder of Vanta Leagues. "We look forward to providing AMLE and its members a compelling esports league that meets the development needs of our youth."

Adoption of esports in schools has been growing, and this partnership will allow both organizations to grow esports as an important offering and developmental activity in schools across the country.

"We know that middle schoolers are increasingly spending their time gaming with friends and that can cause concerns for schools as to how they can support them engaging in that online world in a safe way. That's why we're excited to partner with Vanta Leagues to showcase how esports can be safely and productively integrated as a school-based activity for middle school students," says Stephanie Simpson, AMLE CEO. "Plus, we know our schools love a little friendly competition! We can't wait to see students from around the country having fun together while also developing real-world skills like teamwork, communication, and critical thinking."

Vanta Leagues will be standing up a conference exclusively for members of AMLE, in which they will be able to compete against each other in both regular season games and a playoff series. There will be no entry fee per school to compete, no matter the number of games or teams participating. Both Vanta and AMLE are committed to bringing accessibility to esports for all schools and students.

The league will start on September 19th, 2022, and playoffs will take place at the end of the season. You can learn more here: https://www.amle.org/middle-school-esports-competition/

About Vanta Leagues

Vanta Leagues is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens. To learn more, visit the Vanta Leagues homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta Leagues on Twitter or Facebook.

About AMLE

AMLE is a professional membership community of more than 35,000 educators around the world dedicated to helping middle school educators reach every student, grow professionally, and create great schools. Since 1973, AMLE has served as the go-to source for middle level education research and best practice.

