Vanta Partners with the Bucks IU Fab Lab Center to Bring Esports to Bucks County

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta today announced that they have entered a partnership with the Fab Lab Center, powered by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU), to offer esports and related league competitions to Bucks County schools. Vanta is a youth esports company that strives to build a community of gamers of character committed to the values of teamwork and respect while educating, training, and inspiring young gamers to positively impact the gaming world.

This partnership will allow the Fab Lab Center to create an esports league and provide an all-inclusive esports program to student teams from Bucks County schools. The Vanta platform and offered games can all be accessed through a standard computer with no special gaming equipment required. This program offers an important opportunity to underserved schools, communities, and students. The Vanta program gives students the chance to learn valuable life skills including STEM skills, teamwork, communication, and more.

Ed Lallier, Co-Founder of Vanta, said of the partnership "Vanta esports provides opportunities for skill development, higher education, and career pathways, and we are happy to partner with educational entities to help bring these opportunities to students. We look forward to providing a safe and meaningful place for kids to game and build community in Bucks County."

Vanta offers a Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) compliant esports platform on which schools can compete at no cost. Schools looking for an esports coach will also have the opportunity to leverage Vanta's coaching programming one or multiple times a week. To learn more about the team coaching offerings at Vanta, you can visit the website here.

"We are very excited to share with our region's schools and students an esport platform designed to provide a safe gaming environment that allows kids a chance to learn, explore, and have fun," stated Dr. Lindsey Sides, Bucks IU Supervisor of STEAM Education.

The Fab Lab Center's league will run from September 26 - December 17. Schools will have the opportunity to field teams in 'Rocket League' and/or 'League of Legends.' Future leagues and competitions will incorporate other titles, and all programs selected support non-violent play.

Vanta and the Bucks IU will be holding free information sessions beginning on September 2nd and running through September 9th. Taped recordings of the sessions will also be available for those who can't attend a live session. Interested parties can register for a live session, or to get a recording by clicking here .

To learn more about Vanta, please visit https://vanta.gg .

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU)

Celebrating over 50 years of service! The Bucks IU supports improvements and advancements in student learning by providing exceptional educational programs, innovative professional development, and advanced business/technology services. We serve children ages birth to adult, public and private schools along with their staff and administrators, and the community of Bucks County. The Bucks IU is also the liaison between local schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. For more information, go to www.BucksIU.org or call 215-348-2940.

