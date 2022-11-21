Vanta Partners with Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC) to Provide Expert Esports Coaching & Development Gamers & Schools Across the U.S.

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth esports and coaching platform Vanta has announced their partnership with the Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC), a nationwide esports league and tournament platform. With Vanta as the official coaching partner of the UGC, the two organizations will work closely to provide coaching and development opportunities to organizations and gamers competing on UGC's platform.

Vanta to partner with the UGC to offer esports coaching to their users.

"We are thrilled to partner with the UGC and bring our coaching offerings to their growing community of gamers," said James Roche, co-founder of Vanta, "UGC shares our passion for gaming and esports, and we look forward to helping them enhance the experience of their community through the power of coaching and development. We believe that this partnership will give us a great opportunity to continue building a sustainable esports and gaming market at the amateur level across the United States."

Vanta's coaching program focuses on in-game skills as well as the development of real-world soft skills such as communication, social emotional learning, critical thinking, and problem solving. Their program will bring a holistic training program to members of the Ultimate Gaming Championship network.

"At UGC, our mission is to cultivate and develop the next generation of not only gamers but also professionals in all facets of the industry and Vanta shares in those beliefs. This partnership adds yet another layer to our digital ecosystem, helping to take our community of gamers to the next level." - Matt Jackson, CEO.

This partnership will give programs and gamers competing in UGC's platform access to Vanta's catalog of expert coaches in the top esports titles. Whether teams are interested in getting a coach for a season, a month, or even one session, all of these options will be available for teams competing on the UGC platform.

Additionally, Vanta and UGC will collaborate to offer esports development camps in the top esports titles. The first UGC Esports Camp powered by Vanta will take place in the coming months.

To learn more about how to get involved with Vanta and UGC, visit the Vanta x UGC webpage.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or TikTok.

About UGC

Since 2004, Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC) has set out on distinguishing itself as the world's most experiential esports events company. Through the company's creative vision, UGC has evolved into a full-service esports brand, providing live tournaments, an online competitive gaming platform, and a dynamic content engine to provide customizable products for players, fans, and partners.

Media Contact:

James Roche

781-315-2155

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanta