Vanta to Partner with Canyon Athletic Association for Middle School Esports

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta has partnered with the Canyon Athletic Association in Arizona to provide free esports competition to its middle schools.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Vanta has been working with associations across the country to develop regional leagues, and CAA will be a great addition.

Vanta to partner with the CAA for fall esports in middle schools.

"Expanding access to esports in Arizona is something we are very proud to be a part of. We understand that high schools in the CAA have had the opportunity to compete in esports, so we are excited to provide that same level of access to their middle schools," says Ed Lallier, Co-Founder of Vanta, "Giving these younger students the skills needed to prepare for high school level competition is the best way to develop a sustainable esports pipeline in any community."

With this partnership, all member middle schools of the CAA will have the opportunity to compete for free in seasonal esports leagues. The first league will take place later this fall, with the second starting early in 2023.

"The CAA has been competing in esports at the high school level for two years now, and we are ready to bring esports to the middle school level," says Alan Weber, Finance Director an Esports Coordinator at CAA. "Working with Vanta will help us develop a sustainable esports pipeline that sees students through from middle school all of the way up to their high school graduation and potentially onto collegiate play and scholarships."

The Canyon Athletic Association Esports League will run from October through March. Schools will be able to compete in Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Schools can also take advantage of Vanta's coaching and development program by either signing up for a fully coached season or by using on demand coaching when a little extra help is needed.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta Leagues on Twitter or Facebook .

About the CAA

The Canyon Athletic Association is a not-for-profit organization created to provide competitive athletic competition for educational institutions. The CAA consists of member schools at the Junior High and High School level that wish to participate in interscholastic activities. The member schools include, but are not limited to, charter schools, district public schools, private schools, home school organizations and parochial schools. It is their goal to help facilitate communication, provide structure and guidelines, organize tournaments and manage the funds necessary for these activities. The CAA seeks to provide high standards of integrity while providing great flexibility to accommodate education-based activities.

