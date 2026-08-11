Vantaca Earns Sixth Consecutive Spot on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 873 Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

AI-first community management platform recognized as agentic AI adoption accelerates across the community management industry

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the sixth consecutive year, ranking No 873. The recognition cements Vantaca's position as the clear category leader in AI-powered community association management.

This year's ranking comes during a defining period for the company. In June, Vantaca introduced HOAi Fleet at the 2026 CAI Annual Conference, the largest product launch in company history. Fleet expands agentic AI coverage across the full operational back office of a management company, with the goal of automating 90 percent of routine operational work by the end of 2026. Customers using HOAi have already completed more than five million AI-powered tasks across 250 management companies, collectively saving tens of thousands of hours and millions in labor costs.

"Six years on the Inc. 5000 list is special and a reflection of what happens when you build technology that creates real operational capacity for your customers," said Ben Currin, Chief Executive Officer, Vantaca. "But the most meaningful measure of progress isn't what we've accomplished, it's what the people we serve continue to achieve. Recognition like this reflects the customers that bet on bold ideas and refuse to stand still. Their willingness to raise the bar challenges us to keep evolving and that's exactly what we plan to do for the years to come."

Vantaca now serves more than 550 management companies representing over 6.5 million doors across the United States. The company's AI-native platform combines coordinated workflows, intelligent automation, and integrated payments to give management companies the infrastructure to grow their portfolios while delivering better service to homeowners, boards, and vendors.

"This ranking is a testament to our people. Product velocity like ours only happens when you have the best talent in the market, choosing to build here instead of somewhere else," said Lisa Leath, Chief People Officer, Vantaca. "We've built Vantaca into that kind of destination, and that talent is why we can ship products like HOAi Fleet faster than the rest of the industry. This ranking is proof our team is exceptional."

The impact is measurable at the customer level. Alliant Property Management added 5,000 units to their portfolio without adding a single employee, saving 300 hours per week and achieving full ROI on HOAi in 90 days. HOALiving saved more than 1,400 hours in the first 90 days, automated 95 percent of accounts payable, and reallocated two full-time team members to strategic, client-facing roles. EJF Real Estate Services reduced invoice processing time by more than 90 percent across 650 associations and 35,000 doors.

The Inc. 5000 is one of the most prestigious rankings for America's fastest-growing private companies and has served as the benchmark for entrepreneurial success since 1982. Companies on the 2026 list represent the most dynamic and innovative businesses in the American economy.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management. Serving more than 550 management companies representing over 6.5 million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, integrated payments, and resident-facing features to elevate community living. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, Vantaca is uniquely positioned to lead the modernization of community management through operational excellence, agentic AI, and an expanding ecosystem connecting management companies, residents, vendors, and boards.

For more information, visit vantaca.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Kelly

PR and Communications Director, Vantaca

732.770.5942 | [email protected]

SOURCE Vantaca LLC