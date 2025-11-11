Vantaca Unveils Next-Gen AI-Powered Intelligent Community Management Ecosystem at Vision 2025

New and Enhanced Suite of Products Set to Redefine How Residents, Vendors and Management Teams Connect Through Automation and Insights

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, the AI-first community association management platform, today announced three major product innovations at its annual Vision user conference: Vantaca IQ Insights and Benchmarking, Vantaca Home with built in HOAi Voice resident features, and Vantaca Vendor. Together, these innovations create a next-generation, AI-powered ecosystem that connects residents, vendors, and management companies in a single, intelligent platform, empowering teams to work smarter, respond faster, and deliver exceptional community experiences.

For management companies, Vantaca IQ Insights delivers the industry's first benchmarking intelligence built on aggregated, anonymized operational data across the Vantaca network. Beyond the raw reports, Vantaca IQ provides clear, contextual insights that show how performance compares to peer organizations of similar size and portfolio mix, revealing strengths, gaps, and opportunities in real time. All data is protected within Vantaca's secure, compliant platform, with rigorous access controls and encryption ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential and safeguarded against unauthorized use. Leaders will then gain visibility into key business drivers such as employee productivity, portfolio growth, customer profitability, and service performance, empowering them to make confident, data-driven decisions that improve operational efficiency and drive long-term growth.





For homeowners, Vantaca Home with built in HOAi Voice delivers a more modern, responsive experience that makes it easier to communicate, make payments, and engage with their communities. With intelligent, conversational assistance for common needs and omnichannel support via text, chat, and phone, homeowners enjoy faster response times and greater transparency. The intuitive, self-service tools reduce support tickets and call volume, while connected communication features boost engagement and satisfaction – all contributing to a more seamless and elevated resident experience.





For vendors, Vantaca Vendor is a brand-new, AI-powered solution that transforms vendor management by automating onboarding, compliance checks, approvals, and invoice processing. Community managers can reduce manual work, speed payment cycles, and focus on service rather than paperwork, while vendors get faster payment processing and real-time visibility into job status, strengthening trust and partnerships. Residents benefit from faster, more reliable community maintenance and project turnaround, creating a seamless, connected experience that elevates service across every community.

"Vision 2025 represents a turning point for our industry and how far we've come together," said Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. "It was not so long ago that AI-powered offerings were nonexistent throughout the community management space. Now, our industry is evolving at record speed, and our customers are leading that charge. These new innovations to the platform are built to help community managers, residents, and vendors, unlock truly differentiated value by creating one holistic, connected ecosystem."

As the premier event for community management professionals, and largest to date, Vision 2025 brings together more than 700+ customers, partners and industry leaders for four days in San Antonio, Texas for expert-led collaborative sessions, with actionable strategies to build on the "Innovate Boldly" theme. Featuring in-depth product training, executive discussions, peer learning tracks, and visionary keynotes that showcase the transformative power of AI in community management, Vantaca's belief remains that progress happens when technology and people move forward in lockstep.

Alongside these announcements, Vantaca remains committed to bringing agentic AI into everyday community management tasks by turning automation into true collaboration between people and digital coworkers. This shift marks a pivotal evolution from traditional process automation toward intelligent systems that reason, act, and deliver outcomes in real time. By integrating AI agents into daily workflows, Vantaca empowers teams to focus on higher-value relationships, decision-making, and community engagement, while their AI counterparts handle the repetitive, manual tasks that once slowed progress.

These innovations also reinforce Vantaca's leadership in modernizing one of the largest and most complex service industries in the U.S., where more than 40 million homes are part of HOAs. By pairing deep industry expertise with cutting-edge AI, Vantaca is setting a new standard for how technology can transform people-driven businesses.

Part of the Vision 2025 Industry Conference, Vantaca CEO Ben Currin will moderate a distinguished panel of industry leaders in a live-streamed discussion on the evolving landscape of community association management. This mainstage session brings together experts to explore the trends, legislative developments, and market forces shaping the future of the profession. Panelists will share insights on regulatory change, technology adoption, workforce transformation, and the strategic opportunities that will define community management in the decade ahead. Featured speakers include Thomas Freeley, CEO of CACM; Melissa Ramsey, President of CAI; and Mark Anderson, Founder and CEO of Mark Anderson Governmental Consulting and Executive Director of CEOMC Florida. The discussion will be streamed live on Thursday, November 13, 2025, via LinkedIn Live, inviting both in-person attendees and virtual participants to join this important industry conversation.

Vantaca recently secured a $300 million+ minority growth investment led by Cove Hill Partners at a valuation of approximately $1.25 billion. This capital infusion further empowers Vantaca to accelerate its AI-driven innovation, expand its platform capabilities, and deepen its commitment to the community association ecosystem — enabling management companies, vendors, and homeowners to work smarter, faster and more collaboratively.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is the AI-first community association management platform that empowers management companies to automate routine work while focusing on relationships and growth. Serving over 500 management companies, representing six million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, comprehensive workflows, and integrated tools to help build better communities.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, Vantaca combines integrated payments, business intelligence, and agentic AI to unify the entire ecosystem for management companies including vendors, boards, and homeowners and is uniquely positioned to lead modernization through operational excellence and customer success.

For more information about Vantaca, visit www.vantaca.com

