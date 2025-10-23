Vantage Bank and Custodia Announce Launch of Tokenized Deposits for U.S. Banks

New platform integrates tokenized deposits and stablecoins, providing community and regional banks with secure, interoperable access to digital assets

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seamless access to tokenized deposits—the future of banking—is now available to community and regional banks nationwide with Custodia's bank-grade blockchain platform and Infinant's Interlace platform. Vantage Bank, working in partnership with Custodia, invites banks and credit unions to join the consortium, which has developed a turnkey accretive solution that integrates tokenized deposits and stablecoins* directly into the traditional online banking environment. The patent-protected framework is designed to provide institutions and their customers with the efficiencies and security of tokenization while safeguarding core deposits from the risk of disintermediation.

Unlike existing stablecoin providers, which often operate on fragmented platforms, this initiative addresses the challenge of interoperability by introducing a single digital token that can function as both a tokenized deposit and a stablecoin. This innovation enables consortium member banks and credit unions to extend future-ready financial products to their customers without undermining deposit stability. Consortium member banks and credit unions will also gain the benefit of the premier patent portfolio pertaining to protocols for tokenizing U.S. dollars on blockchains, which Custodia has been developing since 2020.

The platform is open to institutions of all sizes. Member banks maintain control of their wallets for tokenized deposits and stablecoins while gaining the benefit of interoperability with other financial institutions. Tokens issued under the system can shift between regulatory categories—deposit and stablecoin—while preserving clear oversight at every stage.

Practical applications have already been demonstrated. For example, early pilot programs have included instant cross-border payments for transportation companies, milestone-based disbursements in construction, supply chain settlement for manufacturers, and more flexible payroll options in service industries. These use cases highlight the system's potential to streamline financial transactions and create efficiencies across multiple sectors.

Collaboration and Development

Vantage Bank and Custodia issued the first tokenized bank deposits together in March 2025. Since then, the two institutions have worked through a series of additional test transactions, in a regulated environment. The announcement of live tokenized deposits represents more than two years of preparation. Because of their early collaboration, Custodia is a grandfathered "permitted payment stablecoin issuer" under the GENIUS Act, giving consortium member banks an early opportunity to adopt tokenized deposits and stablecoins while remaining fully compliant.

Technology and Capabilities

The platform allows any consortium member bank to securely tokenize deposits while maintaining full control of its own wallet for both tokenized deposits and payment stablecoins, which are hosted by Custodia. At the same time, the framework supports interoperability across participating institutions, enabling a higher level of security, operational stability, and ease of integration than conventional stablecoin solutions.

A token issued on the system can change hands across banks, shift between a tokenized deposit and a GENIUS Act–compliant stablecoin, and adjust to the appropriate regulator, with responsibilities clearly delineated at each stage. This approach reduces the fragmentation and friction often seen when funds move between traditional banking and the crypto ecosystem—flows that historically tend to tilt toward crypto during strong market cycles. By ensuring tokens remain within the banking environment, the model helps preserve the advantages of tokenization while encouraging deposits to remain in, or return to, the issuing institution.

The framework also addresses concerns about the "singleness of money." By allowing tokenized deposits to interact directly with one stablecoin—Avit™—under a unified system and shared smart contract, the initiative aims to achieve monetary singularity. At present, no other stablecoin has reached this objective, as none have been issued concurrently with tokenized bank deposits on a common platform.

Open Access

Unlike many large banks and core providers that restrict institutions with closed systems, Vantage and Custodia have emphasized open access and interoperability. Their stated objective is to enable community and regional banks and credit unions to innovate while maintaining regulatory compliance and deposit stability. The approach reflects a broader commitment to strengthening financial institutions and serving communities by providing flexibility and security without barriers.

* Stablecoins are not FDIC insured and involve risks, including potential loss of value, operational risks, and evolving regulatory requirements. Only traditional bank deposits and tokenized deposits qualify for FDIC Insurance.*

About Vantage Bank:

Vantage Bank is prepared for what's possible! We are dedicated to delivering sophisticated, innovative financial solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to the communities we serve. Headquartered in Texas, we operate across the state, with locations in Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio. Our suite of powerful digital tools and services rivals those offered by fintechs and similar non-bank financial services companies. We operate within a safe and sound environment—providing peace of mind and the financial security that only a regulated institution can offer. By integrating advanced technology with personalized service, Vantage Bank empowers individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals while upholding the highest standards of compliance and community engagement. For more information, visit Vantage.Bank.

About Custodia:

Custodia, headquartered in Wyoming, was formed to serve as a compliant bridge to the U.S. dollar payments system and a custodian of digital assets that can meet the strictest level of institutional custody standards. Custodia is required to fully comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including the Bank Secrecy Act and federal "know your customer," anti-money laundering and related laws and regulations. Custodia also complies with Wyoming's special purpose depository institution and digital asset laws, which include requirements that fiat deposits be 100% reserved and that Custodia meet the strictest investor protections in the digital asset industry. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information, visit custodiabank.com.

About Infinant

Charlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides a resilient deposit and payment platform that acts as the innovation layer for financial institutions to power their digital and embedded finance channels without the need for core replacement. The Interlace platform enables a multi-channel, multi-product strategy with virtual accounts and payments on a single platform under bank-control to satisfy bank regulatory requirements. Infinant creates new value propositions for financial institutions, brands and fintech to act and advance in their markets. To learn more about staying above-the-core, visit www.infinant.com.

