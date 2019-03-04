Vantage Cruise Lines Announces First Small Ship Ocean Cruising Ship
The New Ocean Explorer Launching 2021
BOSTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a major milestone in Vantage Deluxe World Travel's history, Vantage Cruise Lines is pleased to announce it will expand its fleet of world-class cruise ships with an intimately scaled ocean cruising ship, the Ocean Explorer, scheduled to launch in March 2021 for luxury global exploration. The Ocean Explorer's sister ship, the Ocean Odyssey, is set to launch in 2022. For more information, the deck plan, renderings, and updates on the builds, please visit www.vantage.cruises.
In its inaugural year, the five-star Ocean Explorer will navigate worldwide with 20 itineraries beginning in Asia, through Europe, a transatlantic passage to North America, down to Central and South America, and make its way down to Antarctica, providing true synergy between luxury travel and expedition cruising.
Intimate in scale, the Ocean Explorer features 77 cabins and accommodates up to 170 guests. With a special focus on solo adventurers, a landmark 15 solo cabins will be offered. Multiple stateroom and suite options are available, walk-out balconies offer private panoramic observation opportunities, and unique TriLuxe Suites with the option for adjoining rooms will enhance family and group experiences.
Featuring the latest satellite and navigation technology, the Ocean Explorer incorporates ULSTEIN X-BOW®, allowing for smoother sailing and deeper exploration into the packed ice, enhancing travelers' comfort as they traverse the world's seas. Guests on the Ocean Explorer will indulge in luxury on-board offerings like fine dining, casual yet refined service, and spa amenities, and have the opportunity to exercise their adventure muscles on guided excursions, such as wildlife viewing in small groups, biking, kayaking, and paddle boarding offshore.
"We are thrilled to add this new small ship ocean cruising vessel to our fleet, and to surround our Vantage travelers in ultimate luxury as they explore their dream destinations," said Henry R. Lewis, Founder & Owner, Vantage Deluxe World Travel. "The Ocean Explorer will be a ship that caters to those who appreciate relaxed casual luxury, but who also enjoy the thrill of exploration and adventure."
On the Ocean Explorer, experiences are as endless as the ocean is deep. Breathtaking views abound on the ship's multilevel observation lounge and lobby. Relax by the swimming pool, catch a movie on the outdoor movie screen, or be enraptured during nightly curated lectures, programs, musical performances, and cultural events. Vantage's on-board concierge will cater to guests' every need, both pre-trip and during the cruise. Additional amenities include:
- Culinary program offering gourmet dining incorporating region fare
- All beer and wine included with dinner
- Health and wellness options including: onboard spa, swimming pool, and gymnasium
- Expert cultural lecturers' and nightly curated performances
- Knowledgeable expedition staff by region
- Small passenger-to-crew ratio
- Separate, intimate space for all of your group's private dining needs (available upon request)
- Environmentally friendly standards with reduced emissions into air and sea and lower energy consumption
- Dynamic positioning technology
- State of the art safety technology Polar Code 6 compliant, fully compliant with the latest SOLAS requirements in expedition cruising
- Rolls Royce stabilizer system "Safe Return to Port" technology
- Multiple launching platforms to allow for easy and quick loading of expedition landing craft, kayaks, standup paddleboards
- Onboard medical doctor
- Boutique
About Vantage Cruise Lines:
Vantage Deluxe World Travel, is an award-winning, world-renowned deluxe river cruising tour operator named by Travel + Leisure as 'One of the Best River Cruises in the World' in 2018, recognized by Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Award for the sixth consecutive year as one of the top river cruise lines in the world, and voted the Best Solo Cruise for River Travelers by The Solo Traveler. The Vantage family of brands also includes Vantage Cruise Line and Vantage Adventures. The company owns and operates its own fleet of luxurious river cruise ships that sail the Rhine, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Seine rivers; and also charters ships in Portugal, the Mediterranean, Russia, Asia, North America, Central America, and South America.
