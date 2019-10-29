Vantage Deluxe World Travel Honors Fallen Police Officers' Families with Free Healing Cruise to Europe

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Deluxe World Travel, the region's premier travel provider celebrating more than 35 years as a family-owned company, is pleased to honor seven families of fallen police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty with a complimentary cruise as part of Vantage Deluxe World Travel's Vantage Heroes Program.

This year's Heroes Cruise features an all-inclusive eight-day European cruise, the Heart of Germany, which takes travelers along the Rhine River through majestic Germany with key stops in the historic cities of Bamberg and Heidelberg from November 6 to November 13, 2019. The voyage is designed to provide survivors of tragedy with an opportunity to bond, honor the memory of loved ones and to share common healing experiences. Survivors will be traveling from Boston, New York and California, and include the families of:

Yarmouth Police Department (MA): Sergeant Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018 as he and his canine partner, Nero, were searching a home for a wanted individual. Sgt. Gannon served with the Yarmouth Police Department for seven and a half years. His wife Dara and her brother will attend.

Boston Police Department (MA): Officer Jeremiah Hurley was killed in the line of duty while investigating a call regarding a suspicious package in 1991. The package exploded, killing him and wounding the other officer on the scene. Officer Hurley had served with the Boston Police Department for 23 years and was assigned to the Bomb Squad. His wife Cynthia and a guest will attend.

Springfield Police Department (MA): Officer Alain Beauregard was shot and killed in the line of duty during a vehicle stop in 1985. Officer Beauregard had served on Springfield Police Department for five years. His wife Doris and a guest will attend.

Falmouth Police Department (MA): Officer Ryan Moore was shot in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call in 2018. Moore was forced to retire due to his injuries. Officer Moore and a guest will attend.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (CA): Deputy David Piquette , was killed in an automobile accident in 2006. Deputy Piquette had served with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for 10 years. His wife Shawna and their twins will attend.

Palm Springs Police Department (CA): Officer Gil Vega was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2016. Officer Vega had served with the Palm Springs Police Department for 37 years and was scheduled to retire only two months after his murder. His son Andrew, one of eight children, and a guest will attend.

Suffolk County Police Department (NY): Officer Craig Capolino lost his life to cancer resulting from his work during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. His cancer was discovered in February 2012 and he lost this battle in January 2013 . His wife Lisa and a guest will attend.

"Police officers put their lives on the line to protect the public every day and it's our honor to support these families who are so significantly impacted by these life-altering situations," said Patricia Lewis, Founder, Vantage Heroes Program. "They have suffered tremendous losses and our mission is to provide them with a unique and restorative opportunity to share their strength with one another in one of the most beautiful places in the world."

The Vantage Heroes Program, an extension of Vantage Philanthropy, provides selected Heroes with free travel opportunities so they may leave their everyday cares behind, and enjoy the healing power of travel. Previous cruises have been offered to survivors of the Las Vegas Shootings, Boston Marathon Bombings, 9/11 and United 93 families, and those who lost loved ones in the devastating Yarnell Hill wildfire in 2013.

For more information visit: https://www.vantagetravel.com/the-vantage-foundation/vantage-heroes

About Vantage Deluxe World Travel:

Vantage Deluxe World Travel, is an award-winning, world-renowned deluxe river cruising tour operator named by Travel + Leisure as 'One of the Best River Cruise Lines in the World' in 2018 and 2019, recognized by Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Award for the sixth consecutive year as one of the top river cruise lines in the world, and voted the Best Solo Cruise for River Travelers by The Solo Traveler. The Vantage family of brands also includes Vantage Cruise Line and Vantage Adventures. The company owns and operates its own fleet of luxurious river cruise ships that sail the Rhine, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Seine rivers; and also charters ships in Portugal, the Mediterranean, Russia, Asia, North America, Central America, and South America.

To see more from our vantage point, check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. To start creating your journey, call 1-888-514-1845 or visit Vantagetravel.com

