Vantage EyeCare, LLC Announces Growth; Tops 100 Providers

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage EyeCare, LLC announces the addition of three more high-quality groups to its roster of Divisions with Horizon Eye Care and Kay, Tabas, Niknam, DiDomenico Ophthalmology Associates going live on January 1, 2019, and Ophthalmic Associates going live on February 1, 2019. These three groups join Century Eye Care, Northern Ophthalmic Associates and South Jersey Eye Physicians, previously announced, in the next wave of skilled providers to expand the geographic and service line diversity of Vantage EyeCare.

Launched in 2018 as the largest private ophthalmology practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Vantage EyeCare was originally comprised of 45 providers, 25 service locations and 300 employees. In a year's time, Vantage EyeCare has grown to be the largest private ophthalmology practice in the country with 107 providers, 45 service locations and 700 support staff.

"Clearly, our patient-focused, physician-led integration model is resonating with our peers," says Dr. Richard Prince, President of Vantage EyeCare. "Our phenomenal growth is the best proof of concept – that quality physicians can come together to achieve scale without giving up the ability to continue making business and clinical decisions that are in the best interest of our patients," he explains.

Vantage EyeCare started with the simple idea that doctors are the best stewards of their patients' health, treatment and healing. Nationally there is mounting pressure on physicians to sell their practices to large health systems, hospitals or even private investment companies. By forming Vantage EyeCare, the group seeks to ensure that doctors and staff continue to thrive in an environment of success which, in turn, best serves their patients.

For additional information about Vantage EyeCare's newest Divisions, please see below:

Horizon Eye Care

Principal Ophthalmologists: Howard Gross , MD; Matthew Perez , MD, PhD

, MD; , MD, PhD Ophthalmologists: Nicole Pritz , MD; Robert Nunn , MD; Joel Spielberg , MD

, MD; , MD; , MD Optometrists: Andrea Mazur , OD; Jill Rodio-Vivadelli , O.D.; Dean Shissias , OD; Nickolas Shissias , OD; Sara Shissias , OD

, OD; , O.D.; , OD; , OD; , OD Offices: Cape May , Egg Harbor Township , Galloway , Manahawkin , Margate, Ocean City ( New Jersey )

Kay, Tabas, Niknam, DiDomenico Ophthalmology Associates

Principal Ophthalmologists: Kristin DiDomenico , MD; Michael Kay , MD; Rachel Niknam , MD

, MD; , MD; , MD Ophthalmologists: Britt Parvus , MD; Robert Penne, MD; Janine Tabas , MD

, MD; Robert Penne, MD; , MD Optometrists: Amanda Ehrgood Perry , OD

, OD Offices: Bala Cynwyd and Philadelphia ( Pennsylvania )

Ophthalmic Associates

Principal Ophthalmologists: Colleen Christian , MD; Thaddeus Nowinski , MD; Thomas O'Connor , MD; Geoffrey Schwartz , MD

, MD; , MD; , MD; , MD Ophthalmologist: Melissa Sieber , MD

, MD Optometrist: Robert Gladnick , OD

, OD Office: Lansdale ( Pennsylvania )

Our Commitment

Vantage EyeCare did not form simply to carry on business as usual. We took this bold step because we see the potential for greater collaboration with all stakeholders in quality healthcare delivery – providers, patients, payors, facilities, hospitals, and industry. We look forward to working with key partners to ensure that bigger does, in fact, mean better.

