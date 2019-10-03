Vantage EyeCare, LLC Announces New Division, Group of Providers; Reaches 111 Providers and Growing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage EyeCare, LLC announces the addition of eight providers among its group of established Divisions, including Horizon Eye Care, Ophthalmic Partners, Philadelphia Eye Associates, and a new Division, Phoenixville Eye Care Specialists. Currently comprised of 14 Divisions, 111 Providers, 45 service locations and 700 support staff, VantageEyeCare, LLC, continues to set the standard as the largest ophthalmology group in the country that remains entirely physician owned. There is a 15th division with five providers actively planning to on-board.

"Staying true to the premise that quality physicians can come together to achieve scale without giving up the ability to best serve our patients, is proving to be a model that we can pragmatically grow with confidence and conviction," says Dr. Richard Prince, President of Vantage EyeCare.

Vantage EyeCare started with the simple idea that doctors are the best stewards of their patients' health, treatment and healing. Nationally there is mounting pressure on physicians to sell their practices to large health systems, hospitals or even private investment companies. By forming Vantage EyeCare, the group seeks to ensure that doctors and staff continue to thrive in an environment of success which, in turn, best serves their patients.

For additional information about Vantage EyeCare's newest Division and Providers, please see below:

Horizon Eye Care

John McLaughlin , MD, served as Chief Resident at Krieger Eye Institute at Sinai Baltimore after earning a medical degree from George Washington University . His experience in residency with advanced cataract procedures and surgical improvement techniques for glaucoma patients will continue the commitment of Horizon Eye Care to staying at the forefront of eye care in the Southern New Jersey Seashore area. During his education Dr. McLaughlin was the chief clinical research assistant at Scheie Eye Institute of University of Pennsylvania on the oncology team.

Ophthalmic Partners

Brenton Finklea , MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist with subspecialty training in cornea, external disease and refractive surgery. Dr. Finklea attended the University of Florida , where he was a student in the honors college, graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural and biological engineering with a minor in biomechanics. During this time, he also studied music performance with emphasis on jazz saxophone. He went on to attend medical school at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Dr. Finklea was an intern at the Inova Fairfax Hospital and Georgetown University Hospitals. Residency was at the world-renowned Wills Eye Hospital, followed by a fellowship in Academic Global Ophthalmology at Wills Eye as well. He completed his training with a fellowship in Cornea, External Disease and Refractive Surgery at the Duke University Eye Center.

Philadelphia Eye Associates

Iga Gray, MD, joins Philadelphia Eye Associates and Wills Eye Hospital after completing her Ophthalmology Residency and Glaucoma Fellowship at the prestigious Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania . Dr. Gray treats a wide variety of ocular disease and specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of glaucoma and cataracts. She performs cataract surgery, traditional glaucoma surgery, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS) as well as a variety of laser procedures for the treatment of glaucoma.

Phoenixville Eye Care Specialists

Jamine Schecter , MD, FACS , graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude from Haverford College . She received her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and completed her ophthalmology residency training at the Scheie Eye Institute of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia . Dr. Shechter is Board Certified in Ophthalmology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American College of Surgeons. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, and is on the staff at Phoenixville Hospital and Physician's Care Surgical Hospital.

, graduated from in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts with Honors. She followed that up with a MA in Clinical Psychology from in 1985. She graduated from medical school at The in 1989 then completed her residency in Ophthalmology. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ophthalmology and the Pennsylvania Medical Association. Thomas Gulibon , OD, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Vincent College and from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry . Dr. Gulibon is board certified in Optometry, holds his therapeutic license, and serves as an examiner for the National Board of Examiners in Optometry. He is a member of the American Optometric Association, the Pennsylvania Optometric Association, and the Bucks/Montgomery County Optometric Society. Dr. Gulibon specializes in contact lenses. He successfully fits difficult cases with the latest technology including lenses for children, high astigmatism, presbyopia, keratoconus and competitive sports.

Our Commitment

Vantage EyeCare did not form simply to carry on business as usual. We took this bold step because we see the potential for greater collaboration with all stakeholders in quality healthcare delivery – providers, patients, payors, facilities, hospitals, and industry. We look forward to working with key partners to ensure that bigger does, in fact, mean better.

