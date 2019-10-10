Vantage EyeCare, LLC at 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The physicians and surgeons of Vantage EyeCare, LLC will be out in force at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's Annual Meeting in San Francisco, October 11 – 15, 2019, sharing their expertise and learning from their peers. They join 16,000 ophthalmic professionals for the world's largest ophthalmic congress.

"Vantage EyeCare physicians are thought leaders, innovators, and national experts in their fields," says Julia Lee, CEO. "We have the great privilege of contributing to the knowledge base that fosters better patient care and outcomes. Additionally, as the largest ophthalmology practice in the country entirely physician-owned and operated, there continues to be great interest in our business model," explains Ms. Lee.

For additional information about Vantage EyeCare's presence as instructors and panelists at AAO 2019, please see below:

Julia Lee, JD

Increasing Revenues and Cutting Costs in a Climate of Payment Change

Market Consolidation Through an MSO Model: Case Studies of the Pros and Cons

Private Equity and Other Integration Models: Evaluating Your Options

Tips from Large Practice Administrators

Tips for the Large Practices/New Business Models

Brandon D. Ayres, MD

Advanced Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK/DMEK): Overview and Surgical Pearls

Artificial Iris Implantation

Conquering Cataract Surgery Complications

Endophthalmitis Rates and Clinical Outcomes Following Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty

Fundamentals of Anterior Segment Reconstruction

Management of Malpositioned IOLs

Pearl Jam: High-Impact, No-Nonsense Pearls for the Anterior Segment Surgeon

Pupilloplasty Techniques and Innovations in Iris Repair

Surgical Management of Iris Defects

Mark H. Blecher, MD

Phacoemulsification and Advanced Techniques: The Core Curriculum

Elizabeth A. Dale, MD

Trabeculectomy Techniques

Update on Imaging Technology in Glaucoma Diagnosis and Treatment

Brad H. Feldman, MD

Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery

Novel Approaches to Physician Wellness: No More "Feeling the Burn"

Global Ophthalmology: An Emerging Field, Challenges and Pathways to Impact

What's the Ophthalmologist's Roadmap Towards Impact?

Establishing a Meaningful Partnership

Brenton D. Finklea, MD

Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery

Global Ophthalmology: Building Partnerships Abroad

Scott M. Goldstein, MD

AAO Leadership Development Program

Workshop on Lacrimal Intubation Techniques

Kristin M. Hammersmith, MD

Microbial Keratitis After Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty

Marlene R. Moster, MD

NTG Evaluation and Treatment

GATT: Basic Technique, Surgical and Postoperative Pearls, and Review of Outcomes Data

Parveen K. Nagra, MD

Microbial Keratitis After Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty

Mark F. Pyfer, MD

Screening Patients for Successful Multifocal IOL Implantation During Cataract or Refractive Lens Surgery

Using Femtosecond Laser Intraoperative Biometry to Improve IOL Calculation Accuracy

Jody Piltz-Seymour, MD

Addressing Systemic Hypotension in the Normal Pressure Glaucoma Patient

Richard Tipperman, MD

AAO Academy Café Cataract Session

ASCRS Cataract Clinical Committee

ASCRS Retina Clinical Committee

Irving M. Raber, MD

Endophthalmitis Rates and Clinical Outcomes Following Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty

Endothelial Keratopathy Wet Lab

Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratopathy Wet Lab

Gearing up for DMEK: Tips to Shorten the Learning Curve

Our Commitment

As an independent practice group, the physicians of Vantage EyeCare have access to multiple health systems across the region, including Crozer-Keystone, Jefferson/Wills Eye Hospital, Penn Medicine/Scheie Eye Institute, and Virtua. Such freedom of choice means we can tailor care to meet the needs of each individual patient and innovate across multiple strategic opportunities. Ultimately, we answer to our patients, and no one else.

