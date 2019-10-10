Vantage EyeCare, LLC at 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
Oct 10, 2019, 14:11 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The physicians and surgeons of Vantage EyeCare, LLC will be out in force at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's Annual Meeting in San Francisco, October 11 – 15, 2019, sharing their expertise and learning from their peers. They join 16,000 ophthalmic professionals for the world's largest ophthalmic congress.
"Vantage EyeCare physicians are thought leaders, innovators, and national experts in their fields," says Julia Lee, CEO. "We have the great privilege of contributing to the knowledge base that fosters better patient care and outcomes. Additionally, as the largest ophthalmology practice in the country entirely physician-owned and operated, there continues to be great interest in our business model," explains Ms. Lee.
For additional information about Vantage EyeCare's presence as instructors and panelists at AAO 2019, please see below:
Julia Lee, JD
- Increasing Revenues and Cutting Costs in a Climate of Payment Change
- Market Consolidation Through an MSO Model: Case Studies of the Pros and Cons
- Private Equity and Other Integration Models: Evaluating Your Options
- Tips from Large Practice Administrators
- Tips for the Large Practices/New Business Models
Brandon D. Ayres, MD
- Advanced Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK/DMEK): Overview and Surgical Pearls
- Artificial Iris Implantation
- Conquering Cataract Surgery Complications
- Endophthalmitis Rates and Clinical Outcomes Following Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty
- Fundamentals of Anterior Segment Reconstruction
- Management of Malpositioned IOLs
- Pearl Jam: High-Impact, No-Nonsense Pearls for the Anterior Segment Surgeon
- Pupilloplasty Techniques and Innovations in Iris Repair
- Surgical Management of Iris Defects
Mark H. Blecher, MD
- Phacoemulsification and Advanced Techniques: The Core Curriculum
Elizabeth A. Dale, MD
- Trabeculectomy Techniques
- Update on Imaging Technology in Glaucoma Diagnosis and Treatment
Brad H. Feldman, MD
- Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery
- Novel Approaches to Physician Wellness: No More "Feeling the Burn"
- Global Ophthalmology: An Emerging Field, Challenges and Pathways to Impact
- What's the Ophthalmologist's Roadmap Towards Impact?
- Establishing a Meaningful Partnership
Brenton D. Finklea, MD
- Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery
- Global Ophthalmology: Building Partnerships Abroad
Scott M. Goldstein, MD
- AAO Leadership Development Program
- Workshop on Lacrimal Intubation Techniques
Kristin M. Hammersmith, MD
- Microbial Keratitis After Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty
Marlene R. Moster, MD
- NTG Evaluation and Treatment
- GATT: Basic Technique, Surgical and Postoperative Pearls, and Review of Outcomes Data
Parveen K. Nagra, MD
- Microbial Keratitis After Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty
Mark F. Pyfer, MD
- Screening Patients for Successful Multifocal IOL Implantation During Cataract or Refractive Lens Surgery
- Using Femtosecond Laser Intraoperative Biometry to Improve IOL Calculation Accuracy
Jody Piltz-Seymour, MD
- Addressing Systemic Hypotension in the Normal Pressure Glaucoma Patient
Richard Tipperman, MD
- AAO Academy Café Cataract Session
- ASCRS Cataract Clinical Committee
- ASCRS Retina Clinical Committee
Irving M. Raber, MD
- Endophthalmitis Rates and Clinical Outcomes Following Penetrating and Endothelial Keratoplasty
- Endothelial Keratopathy Wet Lab
- Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratopathy Wet Lab
- Gearing up for DMEK: Tips to Shorten the Learning Curve
Our Commitment
As an independent practice group, the physicians of Vantage EyeCare have access to multiple health systems across the region, including Crozer-Keystone, Jefferson/Wills Eye Hospital, Penn Medicine/Scheie Eye Institute, and Virtua. Such freedom of choice means we can tailor care to meet the needs of each individual patient and innovate across multiple strategic opportunities. Ultimately, we answer to our patients, and no one else.
Media Contact:
Julia Lee, jlee@vantageeyecare.com | 610.812.4539
SOURCE Vantage EyeCare, LLC
Share this article