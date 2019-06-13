Vantage EyeCare, LLC Joins Tandigm Health as it Expands its Value-Based Model Beyond Primary Care

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage EyeCare, LLC is proud to announce its strategic alliance with Tandigm Health, a population health services organization that is extending its value-based model beyond its 420 primary care physicians to more than 300 specialists. Vantage EyeCare joins five of the most well-known independent specialist groups in the region as part of this exciting initiative that aims to deliver high-quality, high-value care to more than 110,000 patients in the Philadelphia region. They include: Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hematology, Gastrointestinal Associates, MidLantic Urology and Premier Orthopedics.

Launched in 2018 as the largest private ophthalmology practice in the region, Vantage EyeCare was originally comprised of 45 providers, 25 locations and 300 employees. In a year's time, Vantage EyeCare has grown to be the largest independent, physician-owned ophthalmology practice in the country with 108 providers, 46 locations and over 636 support staff. Vantage EyeCare's full spectrum of services allows it to coordinate a patient's eye care from the most routine of needs to the most complex disease management and surgical interventions. Transitions of care can be difficult on patients, adding both time and cost to treatment. Vantage EyeCare seeks to leverage its scale to reduce such burdens.

"We did not form Vantage EyeCare simply to carry on business as usual," says Dr. Richard Prince, President of Vantage EyeCare. "We took this bold step because we saw the need for greater coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders in healthcare delivery – providers, patients, insurers, facilities, hospitals, and industry. Our relationship with Tandigm Health is proof positive that the necessary paradigm shift is happening right here, right now," he explains.

Vantage EyeCare officially launched on January 1, 2018, but its ophthalmologists and optometrists have long served the patients in their respective communities for decades. The 15 previously stand-alone ophthalmology groups that now comprise Vantage EyeCare are the most well-regarded in the region. By coming together as a single practice, Vantage EyeCare represents a collective commitment to remain patient-focused in the most purposeful and meaningful way possible.

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its physicians across multiple specialties, Tandigm enables doctors to provide coordinated, patient-centered care. To learn more about Tandigm's approach to value-based health care, visit tandigmhealth.com.

