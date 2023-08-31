VANTAGE® FOOD LAUNCHES NEW SIMPLY KAKE™ EMULSIFIER FORMULATED TO COMPLEMENT FOOD INDUSTRY CLEANER LABEL INITIATIVES

SIMPLY KAKEis a versatile alternative to conventional baking aids formulated for food manufacturers seeking to meet 'clean label' ingredient standards and attain high quality results.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Food announces the launch of its SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier, a patent-pending alternative to conventional baking aids, formulated to complement food manufacturers' cleaner label initiatives while attaining taller, lighter and more evenly baked cakes and sweet goods.

Cake slice baked with SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier
The SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier delivers the baking performance and benefits of traditional, hydrated emulsifiers while avoiding the challenges of working with enzymes, which are delicate to process and have limited shelf life. It offers superior operational tolerance and the ability to increase cake volume with even, consistent crumb structure.

According to Mike Savidakis, Ph.D., and Director of Innovation for Vantage Food, "Consumers have grown increasingly conscious of what's in their food, and in turn, our customers are striving to achieve superior baked goods without including ingredients that infringe on evolving clean labelling standards defined by specialty grocers*. Our innovative SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier enables our customers to meet or exceed these more stringent and sought-after ingredient expectations without compromising on quality."

Learn more about SIMPLY KAKE by visiting: www.vantagegrp.com/Product/SIMPLY-KAKE

The new SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier joins the Vantage Food family of hydrated emulsifiers including its sister products KAKE MATE™, and PROFORM™, a conventional all-purpose emulsifier for breads and dough-based products. Each of these products offer superior operational tolerance and the ability to promote even, consistent baking and ideal crumb structure, improve cycle time and extend shelf life.

About Vantage Food: Enabling our Customers to Feed the WorldSM

As one of the leaders in the food industry, Vantage Food provides unparalleled service to our customers through a comprehensive solution offering of release agents, functional ingredients and equipment designed to meet the needs of various food applications. Vantage Food is a reliable supplier committed to quality and innovation and delivering top-notch solutions that help drive success supporting large-scale operations and small businesses alike. Vantage Food is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at:  www.vantagegrp.com/Food or contact us for more information [email protected]

*Example: Food Ingredient Quality Standards

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage") or an affiliate of Vantage.

SOURCE Vantage Specialty Chemicals

