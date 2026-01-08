Vantage Group Strengthens Aviation Infrastructure Capabilities with Acquisition of FSM and AvEnergy Management Group

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC and MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group, a global leader in airport and transportation infrastructure development and management, today announced the acquisition of FSM Management Group (FSM), an industry-leading fuel and glycol infrastructure development and management company and aviation energy logistics company AvEnergy. The acquisition further positions Vantage Group as a leader in managing and modernizing aviation infrastructure for a more connected and sustainable future.

Montreal-based FSM works on behalf of global airline partners developing, constructing and managing airport infrastructure required to ensure a safe, reliable, and secure supply of both jet fuel and de-icing services. The company provides administrative services to 12 aviation fuel consortiums and 4 glycol consortiums at 16 airports across Canada. FSM is also responsible for creating, implementing and managing comprehensive environmental management programs across all 16 airport locations.

Supporting FSM's responsibility to professionally manage airline consortium owned aviation fuel infrastructure, energy logistics company AvEnergy delivers seamless and dependable management and operating solutions for mission-critical, off-airport infrastructure, serving commercial airlines, fuel suppliers, and airport partners.

"FSM and AvEnergy sit at the heart of the aviation ecosystem across the major Canadian airports with deep expertise in critical aviation infrastructure. This acquisition broadens our footprint beyond cargo and passenger operations across our global airport and terminal portfolio, expands our advisory service offering, and allows us to continue to future proof critical transportation infrastructure across the globe," said Sami Teittinen, Chief Financial Officer, Vantage Group. "We're excited to welcome this group of talented professionals to the Vantage team. In addition to having similar and complementary business models, our teams have worked together over the years, proving FSM and AvEnergy to be a strong cultural fit."

The transaction aligns with Vantage's strategic objectives and further enhances its expertise and capabilities in critical aviation infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions. As the aviation industry continues to adapt to shifting market demands, Vantage Group's extensive development, operational and energy capabilities will enable expanded service offerings across its network of airport and airline partnerships.

"Vantage Group has built a reputation by bringing innovative ideas to fruition and enhancing sustainability and connectivity in airports, which aligns well to our priorities," said Robert Iasenza, President, FSM. "With the backing of Vantage, our dedicated team of professionals will continue to pursue our vision to continually be the pre-eminent provider of quality and dedicated strategic services to our global airline partners in the aviation fuel and aircraft de-icing sectors."

About Vantage Group

Vantage Group is a global leader in airport and transportation investment, development, management, and advisory services. Since 1994, Vantage's corporate and network-wide team has managed an award-winning portfolio, building strong partnerships that integrate global expertise and local know-how to solve complex transportation challenges at every network location.

Over three decades, Vantage has built a track record of creating customized solutions to transform airports and transportation centers that benefit the passengers, stakeholders, and communities they serve. Vantage is a wholly owned strategic platform of Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners for capital deployment in the airport and transportation sectors.

About FSM

FSM is a multidisciplinary professional services firm providing business administration, project and infrastructure management services in the global aviation fuel and aircraft de-icing sector. For more than twenty years, our specialized team has been assisting global passenger and cargo commercial airlines with first class stewardship and development of its strategic airport assets throughout North America.

