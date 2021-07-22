Vantage Health and Gramercy Surgery Center Announces Equity Partnership

Vantage Health is a leading cancer care provider with offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. For years, Vantage has been recognized for their compassionate care and individualized attention for each patient. Gramercy Surgery Center was recently recognized as the #1 and #2 ambulatory surgery centers in New York by Newsweek. The two providers anticipate lowering costs and providing a more complete cancer care model.

"For years, Gramercy Surgery Center has been one of the premier surgical centers for cancer patients. Together, we'll be able to provide affordable care to more patients and increase continuity throughout the cancer treatment process. This will help to increase access to cancer care and drive the cost down—all while maintaining the level of quality that New York patients expect and deserve," said Summer Sharaf, CEO of Vantage Health.

Austin Cheng, CEO of Gramercy Surgery center, added, "Although we service around 10 surgical specialties across our facilities, cancer care has a special place in my heart as I have lost several family members to cancer, including my mother, who founded Gramercy Surgery Center. This formal partnership represents our continued commitment to delivering high quality, comprehensive cancer care safely and in an outpatient setting at more affordable prices for New Yorkers. We are doubling down on our innovative cost-effective outpatient care models and I'm incredibly excited and look forward to what we can accomplish together with Vantage."

About Vantage Health

Vantage Health positions community physicians to provide local, individualized, and compassionate care to patients at nine locations in New York City. With decades of combined experience in radiation oncology, surgery, urology, and hematology, Vantage Health's extensive team includes award-winning physicians who are widely respected as innovative leaders in their fields.

About Gramercy Surgery Center

An award-winning healthcare provider, Gramercy Surgery Center provides a wide range of high-quality, multispecialty surgical care and is one of the leading true multispecialty ambulatory surgery facilities in New York City. They have locations in Manhattan and Queens with dozens of leading specialty surgeons on staff.

SOURCE Vantage Health