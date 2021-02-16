Vantage Hospice Encourages Advance Care Planning as Standard Practice

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While 60% of businesses closed their doors permanently due to financial strain amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, business for one Houston-based company increased substantially.

Patient-intake rose throughout 2020 for Vantage Hospice. Sadly, so did the number of patients who died at hospitals, without hospice care, or the support of loved ones. Vantage Hospice Administrator, Nicole Knight, FNP believes that this is mostly due to society's unwillingness to talk about dying.

Advance care plans provide direction to physicians and loved ones in the midst of a medical crisis. Not only do they ensure patients receive the care they want and deserve at the end of life, but they also take the pressure off of loved ones, who may otherwise have to make medical decisions for them. According to Knight, "So many patients could have had the opportunity to die comfortably at home instead of alone in the hospital if advance care plans were a standard practice."

Since the onset of the pandemic, hospices across the nation have seen an increase in short-stay patients, as well as an increase in the severity of patients admitted. While hospice exists to provide physical and emotional comfort to patients and their families as death nears, it is nearly impossible to take advantage of all its benefits during a short stay. In fact, expert consensus holds that patients should receive at least 3 months of hospice care for optimal satisfaction.

Vantage Hospice recognizes dying as part of the normal process of living and focuses on maintaining the quality of remaining life. It affirms life and neither hastens nor postpones death through a multidisciplinary team approach. The team cares for patients both inside and outside of hospital settings.

About Vantage Hospice

Vantage Hospice is dedicated to providing individualized hospice care with services specially tailored to the physical, social, and psychological needs of patients with life limiting illness, and their families, by delivering high quality, compassionate care. Its services extend throughout the Houston area. The organization strives to create a culture based on principles of dignity, respect and compassion.

