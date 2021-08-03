Vantage Hospice Named 2021 Reader's Choice Winner by Living Magazine

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Magazine's Annual Best of Reader's Choice vote allows community members to recognize outstanding local businesses in various sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, and more. This year Vantage Hospice won the title of Reader's Choice winner in Katy and Fulshear, Texas.

Vantage Hospice, a Houston-based hospice company, was founded in 2011 with the goal of providing patients and families with excellent end-of-life care. Since then, they have served thousands of people across the greater Houston area by expanding their services to provide palliative care.

"Thank you so much, Katy and Fulshear," says Vantage Hospice Administrator Nicole Knight, FNP. "We are honored by this award because it shows that our services are truly making a difference in the Houston community."

Vantage Hospice recognizes dying as part of the normal process of living and focuses on maintaining the quality of remaining life. It affirms life and neither hastens nor postpones death through a multidisciplinary team approach. The team cares for patients both inside and outside of hospital settings.

About Vantage Hospice

Vantage Hospice is dedicated to providing individualized hospice and palliative care with services specially tailored to the physical, social, psychological needs of patients with life-limiting illness, their families, and the community. Its services extend throughout Houston and surrounding areas. The organization strives to create a culture based on principles of dignity, respect, and compassion.

