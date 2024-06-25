VANTAGE PLASTICS, LEADER IN THERMOFORMING AND INJECTION MOLD MANUFACTURING, IMPLEMENTS THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS APPLICATION BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC., SUCCESSFULLY AUTOMATING THEIR QUOTING AND ESTIMATION PROCESSES, INCREASING VISIBILITY, AND EXPEDITING SALES

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Plastics and GR Technology, Inc. announce the launch of the intuitive and comprehensive GR8T Quote Express Application. By leveraging Rockwell Automation's Plex Smart Manufacturing Cloud, Vantage Plastics has eliminated the dependency on spreadsheets and external systems.

Vantage Plastics now enjoys the enhanced capabilities of the GR8T Quote Express, allowing them to quote both soft and hard tools, dividing and allocating finished good costs into distinct material usages, and converting estimates into formal quotes minimizing data duplication. While seamlessly integrating with Plex data via APIs, this innovative app offers a smart, user-friendly experience that revolutionizes the quoting process, further accelerating the sales cycle and reporting capabilities.

"GR Technology's GR8T Quote Express App has revolutionized our quoting process at Vantage Plastics, offering real-time analytics and improved accuracy in our cost forecasting. The omnidirectional communication between Plex and the GR8T Quote Express App has minimized manual errors and eliminated data duplication while centralizing all cost elements. This integration even adapted to our established workflows, enhancing efficiency across the board," said Jason Hendrix, Network Administrator at Vantage Plastics.

"We created the GR8T Quote Express for leading companies like Vantage Plastics to provide them with a comprehensive system that integrates seamlessly with their Plex Smart Manufacturing Cloud. GRT is pleased to assist in their effortless retrieval of information, automation of processes, and enhancing their overall operational efficiency," says Lorren Riggle, COO at GR Technology, Inc.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized to enterprise manufacturers worldwide, based in Los Angeles (CA), Pittsburgh (PA) with remote office presence in Florida, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Bangalore (India). Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com.

About Vantage Plastics

Boasting a lineup of 15 thermoforming machines, injection molding capabilities, plastic extrusion lines, robust recycling programs, advanced engineering design tools, testing equipment, and an expanded workforce, Vantage Plastics has fortified their ability to serve customers across diverse markets with greater efficiency than ever before. Their relentless dedication has solidified them as the premier integrated and innovative plastic manufacturer. Learn more at www.vantageplastics.com.

