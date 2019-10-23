Vantage RES Represents Friedman LLP in Securing New South Jersey Location

Leor Hemo, Founder and Managing Principal at Vantage RES, Aran Ploshansky, Advisor, and Ken Richardson, Advisor, represented Friedman LLP in the transaction. The Vantage RES team worked closely with Carl Bagell, Managing Partner for Southern New Jersey, Friedman LLP, and Harriet Greenberg, Co-Managing Partner of Friedman LLP, to secure a location that addressed Friedman LLP's unique requirements.

"When faced with the significant task of relocating an entire office, the need for a reliable partner to guide you through this process becomes critical," stated Greenberg. "Finding the right location with the potential to transform from beams and floorboards to a vibrant and conveniently located office makes all the difference. Working with Leor and Vantage gave me the confidence I needed to navigate an oftentimes complicated experience."

"As the Managing Partner of the South Jersey region, I have a very strong understanding of the culture in Marlton's office," said Bagell. "We needed a location that would allow our people to collaborate, grow and feel appreciated day in and day out. Leor and his team understood our mission and quickly helped us to zero in on the best place for our expanding firm."

About Vantage RES: Headquartered in Marlton, NJ, Vantage Real Estate Services (Vantage RES) is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm serving South Jersey, Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania. Vantage RES specializes in all aspects of commercial real estate including: Landlord Representation, Tenant Representation, Healthcare Real Estate Services, Investment Sales and Acquisitions, Land Sales and Development, Property Management, Property Valuations and Advisory.

