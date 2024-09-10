Vantage Robotics Launches Trace, The Pocket-Sized Nano Drone for Covert Aerial Reconnaissance

"Trace is a crucial next step in our mission to provide our customers with the world's most capable small UAS," said Vantage Robotics' CEO Tobin Fisher. "After four years of non-stop innovation and testing with DoD and law enforcement partners, we're thrilled to offer the best ISR nano drone in the world today."

Weighing just 153 grams, Trace is well below the FAA's intrinsically safe weight threshold, but still offers the flight and camera performance of much larger drones. This enables use by a wider range of pilots in more scenarios with minimal risk. Further, Trace provides unmatched covert reconnaissance capabilities through an exceptionally low noise signature, gimbal-stabilized high resolution visible light and thermal cameras for 24x zoom, and its ability to fly both indoors and outdoors.

Trace continues Vantage's decade long track record of innovation for the world's most demanding customers, including all branches of the US DoD, SOCOM, DHS, CNN, national, state, and local law enforcement, and our allies abroad. Trace incorporates multiple patent-pending design advancements with the proprietary Poplar radio enabling 2 km range, a rugged titanium and carbon fiber folding airframe, and electronics innovations supporting 30+ minute flight times.

Trace is ready for purchase for select customers. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

About Vantage Robotics

Founded in 2013, Vantage Robotics is dedicated to supporting our national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure inspections customers with the world's most capable small UAVs. With strong backing from industry pioneers, respected VCs, strategic commercial partners, and Federal Agencies the company has raised over $50M in support. The team of Stanford engineers, combat veterans, DARPA Grand Challenge winners, IDEO, Motorola, and Volkswagen alums designs and builds all products at their headquarters in San Leandro, California to bring together the latest technologies from Silicon Valley and beyond at unparalleled speeds.

Learn more at VantageRobotics.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vantage Robotics

