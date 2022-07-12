Vantage Solutions and Chronicled Join to Enhance QU4RTET Platform with MediLedger VRS Capabilities

Verification Router Service (VRS) improves supply chain integrity, supports QU4RTET users.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Solutions today announced a partnership with Chronicled to provide MediLedger Verification Router Service (VRS) capabilities to the QU4RTET Open-Source Level 4 serialization platform. This reliable and cost-effective VRS solution easily integrates with QU4RTET, and is already being implemented by clients across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Starting November 2023, FDA regulations require the timely verification of all saleable returns. The addition of MediLedger's VRS capability further strengthens QU4RTET by allowing Pharmaceutical Wholesalers to efficiently comply with the new regulation, thus improving the integrity of the supply chain and keeping it free from counterfeit drug products.

"We're excited to partner with Vantage Solutions in expanding the MediLedger Network to the QU4RTET platform," said Suzanne Somerville, Chronicled CEO. "As an independent pharmaceutical manufacturing automation integrator, Vantage brings deep experience and expertise to this exciting relationship. Their involvement on this latest development will provide expanded benefits to our clients, and is available immediately," she added. Chronicled is the administrator of the MediLedger Network.

Chronicled developed the MediLedger platform in conjunction with a wide range of industry leaders. The underlying block-chain technology ensures a secure, accurate and fast response to all verification requests.

"As we help the industry prepare for DSCSA 2023, it's important to provide robust, cost-effective solutions to all Vantage clients," observed John Jordon, Vantage President. "Our relationship with Chronicled and the MediLedger VRS platform is a great example of Vantage's collaborative, results-oriented approach."

About Vantage: Vantage is the manufacturing automation productivity company. For life sciences manufacturers facing safety, quality, or efficiency challenges, we provide strategic guidance and cost-effective execution of initiatives to improve serialization, packaging, inspection and more. Our team is seasoned, lean, on time and within your budget. To learn more, visit www.vantagesolves.com.

About Chronicled: Chronicled, a San Francisco-based technology company, enables automation, trust, and automatic settlement for intra-company transactions in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry. Through the industry leading blockchain-powered MediLedger Network, Chronicled offers trading partners a new way to manage revenue, automate manual processes, and eliminate revenue leakage, while ensuring pricing accuracy and efficiency for health care providers and dispensers. To learn more, visit www.chronicled.com.

