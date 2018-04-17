Vantage Solutions announces Packaging Line Support Service at INTERPHEX

"With so much new hardware, software and product data in serialized packaging lines, the challenges that continue to crop up often go beyond any one vendor's component," said Carmine Sodora, Chief Financial Officer of Reed-Lane, a contract packaging provider that serves leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. "We need peak performance every day, and that requires holistic 24-hour support, preventive maintenance and rapid response on our lines. Vantage Packaging Line Support Service provides that expertise to us, with their team serving as our single point of contact. They solve the problem by themselves or in concert with the related equipment vendors."

Problems with packaging lines can involve backup, storage, hosting, interfaces, hardware, mechanical systems, electrical circuits, networks and more. Since last month's announcement of the Packaging Line Support Service, Vantage has added security services, including vulnerability assessment, penetration testing and remediation planning.

"All businesses are more susceptible than ever to hackers, and manufacturing and packaging lines especially have become bigger targets," said John Jordon, President, Vantage Solutions. "Lines used to be air-gapped like, say, nuclear power plants, with no connection to the internet. Now, by necessity, they're connected to the cloud as they transmit serial numbers to and from supply chain partners. Adding security to our portfolio was a natural extension of our business of keeping our customers' facilities up and running."

Vantage has partnered to provide the service with Domino Printing, a leading manufacturer and distributor of coding, marking and digital printing solutions. Domino representatives will be available for conversations about packaging, printing and labeling challenges at the Vantage booth.

About Vantage Solutions

Vantage is the manufacturing productivity company. For manufacturers facing safety, quality, or efficiency challenges, we provide strategic guidance and cost-effective execution of initiatives to improve serialization, packaging, inspection and more. Our team is seasoned, lean, on time and within your budget. www.vantage-cg.com.

