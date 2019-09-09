Vantage Solutions Supports FDA Pilot for Verification Router Service

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Solutions, the manufacturing efficiency experts, today announced it is supporting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pilot for Verification Router Service (VRS) testing sponsored by rfxcel.

The FDA-approved pilot is structured to enable transparency and open testing. The final report to the FDA will publish aggregated results of the testing. Vantage will be providing independent oversight of test execution and aggregation of the results. The company will generate a report summarizing the results of the testing. Vantage has deep experience working with a variety of track and trace equipment and solution providers on Level 1 through 4 systems, giving the company a broad and unbiased perspective on the implementation and evaluation of the pilot testing. Vantage looks forward to contributing to the pilot and helping support industry to effectively comply with the FDA's DSCSA requirements.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive response from many VRS stakeholders to the FDA Pilot," said Herb Wong, rfxcel's executive sponsor for the FDA pilot. "Vantage's independent review of the results will give added confidence regarding the testing. Their commitment to this effort highlights Vantage's commitment to the industry. rfxcel looks forward to the insight and leadership they will provide to the FDA pilot."

About rfxcel

rfxcel is a track and trace software provider with leading-edge solutions to help organizations track their entire supply chain and meet regulatory compliance requirements. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Latin America, India, Russia, the Middle East, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region. www.rfxcel.com.

About Vantage Solutions

Vantage is the manufacturing productivity company. For manufacturers facing safety, quality, or efficiency challenges, we provide strategic guidance and cost-effective execution of initiatives to improve serialization, packaging, inspection and more. Our team is seasoned, lean, on time and within your budget. www.vantage-cg.com.

