Vantage Specialty Chemicals files Anti-Dumping / Countervailing Duties Petitions Seeking Relief from Unfair Indonesian and Malaysian Trade Practices

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage") today announced it has filed antidumping (AD) / countervailing duty (CVD) petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. The petitions are filed in response to unfairly traded imports of certain fatty acids ("CFA") originating from Indonesia and Malaysia being sold into the United States at artificially low prices.

CFAs and their derivatives are made from natural oils and fats such as vegetable oils and tallow, like those produced by American farmers and ranchers. These products are used in a wide range of products ranging from crayons, fabric softeners, food additives to asphalt, rubber processing and industrial lubricants.

"Dumping of foreign government-subsidized fatty acids has significantly damaged competitiveness and is undermining American manufacturing," said Mike Waldron, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. "We have already seen plant closures and the loss of hundreds of American manufacturing jobs because of these deliberate and unfair actions. The application of antidumping and countervailing duties will level the playing field, making U.S. producers and workers competitive again."

Dumping damages American workers and manufacturing

The petitions detail how Indonesian and Malaysian CFA producers have engaged in unfair trade practices, exporting fatty acids into the United States at below fair market value. The petition demonstrates that the governments of Indonesia and Malaysia actively provide countervailable subsidies that distort the U.S. market for these products. This results in material injury to domestic manufacturers, including Vantage, because of significant price undercutting, lost sales, declining profitability and suppressed plant utilization.

The petitions outline how:

Imports of fatty acids from Indonesia and Malaysia have more than doubled in the last four years, displacing the U.S. industry despite its world-class productivity and efficiency increasing from 343.5 million kg in 2022 to 434.9 million kg in 2024.





Indonesian and Malaysian producers are significantly underselling domestic fatty acids, placing continued downward pressure on U.S. prices.





Foreign producers benefit from an array of export-enhancing subsidies, including preferential financing, tax incentives, and below-market feedstock and energy.





, including preferential financing, tax incentives, and belowmarket feedstock and energy. U.S. producers have lost market share, production, revenue, and hundreds of jobs, including closure of CFA facilities and reduced domestic capacity.

The European Union has already taken action

In January 2023, the European Union-imposed anti-dumping duties on fatty acids imported from Indonesia. A government investigation found that foreign producers were selling these products at artificially low prices, distorting the market and harming EU producers. Subsequent to the impositions of these duties, exports to the United States significantly increased, further damaging domestic producers.

"The unintended consequence of the European duties is that volume has been redirected to the U.S., creating even more of a challenge for domestic manufacturers like Vantage," said Waldron. "We are taking this necessary action on behalf of the industry to level the playing field, restore competition and protect our plants and employees."

Vantage provides natural solutions that support our customers' technical performance and marketing needs through a unique combination of chemistry, application expertise and service. Underpinned by a broad portfolio of formulations, ingredients and actives that are built on a backbone of sustainable oils, fats and their derivatives, Vantage targets selected markets and applications including personal care, food, surface treatment, agriculture, pharma, and consumer and industrial performance. Vantage is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, operates in 11 countries worldwide and employs more than 1,000 talented professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences with every interaction. Learn more at vantagegrp.com

