Vantage Surgical Solutions Introduces Vantage Clear: A New Era of Visionary Surgical Solutions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Surgical Solutions, an innovator in the mobilized surgical solutions space since 1991, today announced the launch of its new brand identity for its ophthalmic division, Vantage Clear. The introduction of Vantage Clear marks a significant milestone in our continued commitment to revolutionize the landscape of ophthalmic surgery with cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare professionals to drive better health in rural communities and to enhance patient outcomes.

With a legacy of excellence and a dedication to innovation, Vantage Surgical Solutions has been at the forefront of delivering state-of-the-art specialty surgical technologies in rural communities across 25 states. The revamping of Vantage Clear is a testament to the company's unwavering focus on providing visionary surgical solutions for ophthalmologists and eye care specialists nationwide.

"Our decision to reintroduce Vantage Clear with a new brand story underscores our continued commitment to the ophthalmic community," said Jason Carpenter, SVP and General Manager Ophthalmology of Vantage Surgical Solutions. "I've been lucky enough to watch the evolution of the storied Vantage brand over the past two decades, witnessing first-hand the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobilized surgical solutions and driving advancements specific to ophthalmic surgery. With a keen focus on innovation, precision, and empowerment, Vantage Clear aims to transform the way eye surgeries are performed, ultimately improving the quality of life for countless individuals in rural markets across the country."

Vantage Clear represents a fusion of expertise and passion, bringing together a team of leading ophthalmic and logistical experts, and vendor partners, all driven by a shared vision of redefining the standard of care in eye surgery and access for rural communities. The Vantage Clear brand is built on three core pillars:

Innovation Vantage Clear is committed to making the latest technologies available to eye surgeons, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in ophthalmic surgery. Our team of experts tirelessly explores novel approaches, equipment, and technologies to deliver solutions that embody cutting-edge innovation.

Precision Vantage recognizes the nature of eye surgery means there is no "one size fits all solution" for patients. Vantage Clear orchestrates the instruments, supplies and lenses required for each patient with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that surgeons have exactly what they need without being bound by specific brands.

Empowerment At the heart of Vantage Clear's mission is empowering eye care professionals to deliver exceptional patient care. Through our advanced surgical solutions, Vantage seeks to streamline procedures, enhance workflow, and optimize surgical outcomes, ultimately benefiting patients and practitioners alike. And because there is no investment required for the physician or facility, Vantage surgical partners can hit the ground running to better serve the needs of their community.

With more than 20% of the US population residing in rural areas, it is vital that hospitals and surgeons in those areas are equipped to meet the healthcare demands of that growing population, including offering cataract surgery. With one in six people over the age of 40 already having started developing cataracts, rural communities must be prepared to meet those demands. Vantage offers a way for hospitals and providers to meet that need without any capital outlay or the requirement to own equipment or stock and store supplies.

For more than 30 years, providing cataract surgery solutions to remote communities has been the cornerstone of Vantage. The company continues to expand its national presence delivering state-of-the art equipment and curated supplies to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, allowing them to deliver comprehensive care to their communities without the burden of huge CAPEX investments or inventory management. Long known for making "eye day easy", Vantage is excited to relaunch its core service offering with the introduction of Vantage Clear.

To celebrate the reengineering of Vantage Clear, Vantage invites ophthalmologists, eye care professionals, and the broader medical community to learn more about its revolutionary approach to mobilized surgery at www.vantage.healthcare. Experience the clear advantage of the future of visionary surgical solutions with Vantage Clear.

About Vantage Surgical Solutions

Vantage has been equipping facilities for specialty surgical services since 1991, with customers in 23 states. The company currently delivers state-of-the-art cataract surgery equipment, IOLs, instrumentation, disposables, expert staff, and supplies that enable hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians to provide local communities with the highest quality cataract surgery experience. A portfolio company within Pharos Capital Group, Vantage is focused on client success, which has resulted in a customer retention rate of 99.8%. Its focus is expanding the business to offer reliable, expert surgical solutions that reduce the cost and improve access for rural healthcare.

For more information about Vantage Surgical Solutions, visit www.vantage.healthcare.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care in underserved markets, especially within urban and rural communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 58 companies and has over $1 billion of private equity assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

For business development opportunities with Pharos Capital Group, please contact Adam Persiani at 214-740-7003 or [email protected].

Contact Information

Sean O'Donnell

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

