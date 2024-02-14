VANTAGE® TO EXHIBIT AT BEAUTY ACCELERATE TRADESHOW

Vantage will showcase its SPARK INNOVATION® fast formulation platform at Beauty Accelerate at Booth 116 in Los Angeles, March 6-7, 2024.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients, formulation components and expertise will showcase its SPARK INNOVATION platform at the upcoming Beauty Accelerate tradeshow in Los Angeles on March 6-7, 2024. Designed to meet the needs of emerging and quick-growing brands looking for off-the shelf solutions, this fast formulation capability offers full-service product development solutions using the Company's wide range of natural ingredients.

Vantage logo

"SPARK INNOVATION® combines consumer insights with an agile formulation model to help brands and product developers design relevant, consumer-ready products that dramatically shorten their time to market," said Beto Pino, Vice President Technical Marketing & Innovation, Personal Care. "For brands with limited inhouse research and development (R&D), the full-service SPARK INNOVATION product development solution tackles critical consumer trends and technical performance requirements with complete formulations that leverage the Company's broad range of natural components and industry expertise."

The Company will also highlight its solutions for sustainable manufacturing including its JEESPERSE® NOLO, which was nominated last year for an Alle Award; winners will be announced at the show. Finally, Vantage representatives will present natural and customized solutions for bespoke botanical extracts, vegetable oil compositions and naturally derived milk-inspired formulations that are designed to help beauty brands to differentiate their products in the highly competitive beauty market.

To learn more about the SPARK INNOVATION formulations, the Company's newly launched online Formulation Finder offers a library of more than 50 formulas that can be searched by application, concept and format. Upon request, Vantage also offers individualized R&D and marketing support for each one, supported by scientists located in its twelve laboratories around the globe.

For more information on the Company's comprehensive portfolio of innovative ingredients and formulations, visit: vantagepersonalcare.com.

About Vantage Personal Care

Vantage Personal Care is a supplier of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients built on a responsible platform of naturally derived chemistry. As an agile provider of forward-looking solutions, Vantage Personal Care provides formulation troubleshooting, new product development, alternative sourcing solutions and fast development of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems and natural oils for skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Vantage Personal Care is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at: www.personalcare.vantagegrp.com

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.

Media Contact:

Louise Adhikari

Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage Specialty Chemicals