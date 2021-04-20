Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Cardano (ADA) and Other Cryptos To Predictive Forecasts for Independent Traders

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrencies are an exciting new sector for trading; and Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of AI for their home computers, had the foresight to begin training its neural networks years ago to learn about their patterns and market correlations.

VantagePoint software provides traders with predictive market trend forecasts with up to 87.4% accuracy – including for cryptocurrencies – 1 to 3 days in advance. The company has rigorous standards for forecasting that must be met before an asset is included in the company's software. In the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, traders must have access to reliable technical analysis for this new sector.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI explains, "Of course, all trading involves risk, but our mission is to help traders make decisions with more confidence because they have data-driven forecasts from artificial intelligence from which to make informed choices."

He goes on to say, "We see cryptocurrencies as an exciting opportunity for traders and a wave of the future. We even accept crypto as a payment method ourselves! But it's imperative that traders be able to make trading capital decisions with a clear head and not whipped up emotions. That's where our A.I. can help."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%.

VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades.

Founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint AI is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 90 team members and has traders in more than 120 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other small charities. To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

