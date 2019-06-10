Vantagepoint AI Brings Top Traders for Exclusive Live Training

Vantagepoint AI ( www.vantagepointsoftware.com ), is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders. With a mission to empower traders daily in financial markets, Vantagepoint provides trend forecasts up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.

New and seasoned traders alike gained the hands-on training to help them retire faster, trade with more confidence, time their entries and exits to perfection, and profit more from their smart trading. From trading basics to complex short-term stock, long-term forex, swing trading and everything in between – participants got an inside track from industry leaders in workshops, hands-on mentoring sessions, one-on-one meetings, and relaxed networking opportunities.

"Vantagepoint software users asked us for more information about options," said Lane Mendelsohn, president of Vantagepoint AI, "so we answered their call at this event. One of our expert Power Traders taught attendees how to leverage options with less risk. We really do cater to our family of traders – when they wanted more about options, our Research and Development Team created our new and proprietary Options Indicators and we added the hands-on, live training at the event. We are dedicated to helping our traders take their trading to the next level, that's why we added more functionality to our product and more in-depth options strategies. Our success depends upon their success!"

Along with top-tier training, attendees enjoyed a luxury experience at one of downtown Tampa's four-star hotels, complemented by beautiful weather and world-renowned dining. Additionally, thanks to Vantagepoint's family of traders, a donation of over $10,000 was made to Shriners Hospitals for Children with Bentley Rogers and his mom Linda on hand to receive the big check. Vantagepoint AI donates a portion of all revenue to Shriners.

Seats to the Vantagepoint Power Trader Seminar are extremely limited in order to provide one-on-one training and coaching.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

