WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI, (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders, gathered together to celebrate 40 years of empowering traders and the local community. Along with its ongoing support of Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Vantagepoint team organized a canned food drive as an added donation to Rick and Connie Leiser of Citrus County Family Resource Center

Vantagepoint AI Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Collects Almost 800 Pounds in Food Drive

Weighing in with 759 pounds of food in over 1,000 separate items, the Vantagepoint team surpassed its goal of topping their last drive which netted 400 pounds of food.

"We're a small company with a big spirit," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, "This food is earmarked for the homeless and needy in our immediate community." Many people in semi-rural Pasco County are at risk for food insecurity; most dire are the elderly and school-aged children. The team made sure to include special snacks and "pop top" canned goods for families with children who often run short of food on weekends.

"As our artificial intelligence technology helps more traders and our company grows, it enables us to give back to those in need and increase our charitable giving. Our Company exists to provide a better life for people by showing them a path to financial freedom – this circle of empowerment is very meaningful and fulfilling to our team," said Mendelsohn.

"As we celebrate 40 years in business, we are committed to continuing to pay it forward. This food drive will aid Rick and Connie Leiser's charitable efforts, two people who truly help others in the community. They offer Reiki treatments, an alternative medicine technique, that helped me personally when I was battling Cancer," notes Mendelsohn, "but they only accept food donations they can pass on to the less fortunate as payment. We loved surprising them with this haul donated by our team."

Vantagepoint AI employees gathered at the Hyatt Place is Wesley Chapel to celebrate their companies 40th Anniversary on Saturday, July 27th, 2019; special guests included Bentley, Zavi, and Savannah along with their families from Shriners Hospitals for Children and Rick and Connie Leiser.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also recognized as one of the Top 10 Places to Work in Tampa Bay and employs a family of over 60 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children donating more than $655,000 since 2007.

