Vantagepoint AI Celebrates National Philanthropy Day with Extra Donations

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence and predictive forecasts to independent traders, regularly donates a portion of its revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

In honor of National Philanthropy Day, company president, Lane Mendelsohn, challenged his team to meet big goals for October and November so that the company could make added donations beyond its regular giving.

See Mendelsohn's announcement to the team what meeting their goals resulted in; and watch Shriners patient-ambassadors and partners from The Children's Cancer Center tell the Vantagepoint AI team and family of traders what the added donations mean to them.

"I'm proud that our company has not only maintained our corporate giving but that we have been able to increase it!" said Mendelsohn, "This year has been scary and challenging for many families, our ability to give helps relieve some of that pressure."

Vantagepoint AI is frequently recognized for its corporate culture and team members regularly cite the company's involvement in the community when they are surveyed. "It means a lot to me personally and as a parent that we can give back even as a small company," said one team member, "when so many people are walking through hardships and so many companies are tightening up, it feels really good to be making a difference."

"Our forecast 2021? We look forward to doing even more," said Mendelsohn.

