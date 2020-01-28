Vantagepoint AI Named Best Place to Work by Tampa Bay Business Journal for the 10th Time

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI, LLC (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has been selected for the tenth time as one of the Best Places To Work in Tampa Bay. Having started as a small, home-based business over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint has grown to become a world leader in providing artificial intelligence software to independent traders. Today, Vantagepoint has created a family of tens of thousands of traders in over 120 countries around the globe, and its Tampa Bay-based team continues to grow in tandem.

Vantagepoint A.I. Wins Best Place to Work for the 10th Time

Vantagepoint's founder, Louis Mendelsohn, was the first person to make strategy backtesting commercially available for independent traders in 1979. The company has stayed on the cutting edge with both its product line and its is workplace culture ever since. With Lane Mendelsohn, Louis' son, now at the helm, the tradition continues of being part of what makes Tampa a great place to live and work.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by our employees as a place that cares about them and is dedicated to creating an atmosphere that brings joy, excitement, purpose, passion, and fun to the workplace," said Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn.

Along with this award, Vantagepoint has also been recognized by the Business Journal for its philanthropic work. Vantagepoint was one of eleven companies in the Tampa Bay area selected for the ONE Tampa Bay Award. Vantagepoint regularly donates a portion of its revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center along with donating goods, man/woman power, and monies to a wide variety of local charities. To date, Vantagepoint has donated more than $670,000 to local non-profits.

Both the ONE and Best Place to Work awards speak to the foundation of Vantagepoint's culture; not only does the company seek to provide a five-star workplace experience, it is also committed to sharing its success and joy forward with the community.

"The Tampa Bay area has been the perfect place for our company to put down roots and build our 'family,' says Mr. Mendelsohn. "We look forward to staying an integral part of the Tampa Bay business community and a great place to work for generations to come."

While Artificial Intelligence is a relatively new concept for most of us, 40 years on Vantagepoint continues to be at the forefront of using it for trading in the financial markets. The company is committed to its own sustainable growth and to evolving its software as they continue to provide a reliable yet vital service to traders. You can learn more about Vantagepoint's cutting-edge product, superior customer service, and its highly accurate predictive forecasts for the financial markets at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo.

Media Contact:

Lisa Moretti

813.973.0496

233064@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vantagepoint AI

Related Links

http://www.vantagepointsoftware.com

