Vantagepoint AI Named Top Place To Work In Tampa Bay by The Tampa Bay Business Journal

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay Business Journal has announced it's 2019 Top Places to Work and Vantagepoint AI is one of 15 businesses selected in the Large Company category from the entire Tampa Bay business community.

"Vantagepoint has been part of the Tampa Bay community for over 40 years and we are proud to be part of what makes Tampa great!" says Lane Mendelsohn, President.

2019 TBBJ Best Places to Work

Vantagepoint AI is a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence software to empower traders in the financial markets. Vantagepoint software provides trend forecasts up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy. Traders and investors using Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence enjoy an edge and insight into the market allowing them to make smarter trading decisions. See how Vantagepoint works with a demo at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides an annual review of the top workplaces in the area and Vantagepoint AI (formerly known as Market Technologies) has won for a second year in a row.

The awards are given as result of the Tampa Bay Business Journal's anonymous survey of employees in the region. "We are pleased to be selected again for this award," said Mendelsohn, "but part of the reason that we are a great place to work is our team – we truly are a big family!" Vantagepoint takes great care of its family with full medical, dental, and vision coverage (a rarity in today's job market), along with other perks like breakfast on Fridays, all-expense paid trips when the team hits goals, and just general fun in the office.

Vantagepoint takes it a step further with a dedicated team member who promotes health, wellness, work-life balance, and fun in the workplace. The team recognizes fellow teammates who are living Vantagepoint's core values weekly, celebrates each team member's sales, and enjoys a positive comradery dedicated to helping each teammate to be their best. Find out more about Vantagepoint AI at www.vantagepointsoftware.com.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. The company is also recognized as one of the Top 10 Places to Work in Tampa Bay and employs a family of over 60 team members. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

