Vantagepoint AI Recognized by FORTUNE®, Great Place to Work®, and Global Excellence

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders, has been recognized as one of the Top 150 Small and Medium Businesses in the United States by FORTUNE and has been certified nationally for its outstanding culture by Great Place to Work.

Vantagepoint AI, LLC recognized for its outstanding workplace culture by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work; and is named Most Innovative A.I.-Based Market Forecasting Software Provider by Global Excellence for its cutting-edge software, VantagePoint.

Concurrently, Vantagepoint has also been recognized by Global Excellence as The Most Innovative AI-Based Market Forecasting Software Provider. Using patented Intermarket Analysis, Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence finds hidden patterns of influence in the marketplace and helps predict market movements up to 3 days in advance and with up to 86% accuracy. Traders can use the information to plan their trading entries and exits guided by data rather than emotion. Because of the power of AI, traders also can trade more efficiently - most need only 15 minutes a day.

Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn said, "As a company, we've set a high standard for ourselves. We empower our family of traders with the high value service of our software while also inspiring all parts of our Vantagepoint family to maintain a healthy work/life balance and creating meaningful ways to contribute to our local community. We are thrilled to be recognized for both our culture and our product!"

"Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Vantagepoint AI have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform." Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture.

As a second generation, family-run business, the company has the freedom and agility to grow in ways that reinforce the company's core values while offering a unique service to traders. The company's goal is to give traders a tool for creating financial freedom; with its growing base of A-team talent, Vantagepoint is poised for another year of exponential growth and success. See how A.I. is helping change the trading world for independent traders at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creator of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and The Children's Cancer Center. To date, Vantagepoint has donated over $670,400 to the community.

