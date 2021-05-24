Vantagepoint AI Replenishes Three Local Food Banks with More Than 800 Pounds of Food Each

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Vantagepoint AI held its annual food drive in honor of Lee Mendelsohn, the youngest of the Mendelsohn sons who was an ardent volunteer at local food banks in the Wesley Chapel/Tampa Bay area.

This is the third year Vantagepoint has held its food drive. Because of the pandemic, this food drive required added creativity; but, the need was very high. 45% of Pasco County households are food insecure and food requests to major charities increased by 360% during the pandemic. While many large charities have worked to fill the gaps in Tampa Bay, many smaller food pantries have struggled to meet the needs of their area.

"My team felt the call to help," said Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn, "they donated almost 2,500 pounds of food in our food drive." The team of about 85 people was able to restock the shelves of three local food banks with more than 800 pounds of food each.

Mendelsohn continues, "Vantagepoint is committed to changing lives both through philanthropy and its business. The company was the first in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for their home computers. By helping traders trade smarter, the Vantagepoint family of traders are able to free themselves from trading woes and worries, create a secure future for themselves and their families, and make a lasting difference of good in their own communities."

Recently celebrating over 40 years in business and transforming the world of financial trading, Vantagepoint AI now has traders in over 160 countries.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance so traders know the optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

