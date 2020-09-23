Vantagepoint A.I. Software Doubles Down on Giving

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many are pulling back from their corporate philanthropy, Vantagepoint A.I. continues giving and has even expanded donations across its philanthropic partnerships.

"We're so happy to invest in the success of our charitable partners and the vital work that they do in our community," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint, "Our company has experienced growth and success over the last year that has allowed us to stay steadfast in our giving to Shriners and add our support to The Children's Cancer Center. We feel it is incumbent upon us, in this remarkable time in our company history, to step up especially since many others just can't right now."

Vantagepoint goes beyond writing a donation check; their philanthropic partners become part of the Vantagepoint family – they are invited to join into Vantagepoint events. For example, the company recently celebrated meeting their annual sales goal four months ahead of schedule. Bentley Rogers, a Shriners patient-ambassador, and his family were included in the unique festivities when the team celebrated meeting their goal.

"What was especially meaningful for us is that we found out Bentley will be featured in a national commercial for Shriners, so we are pleased to announce we are donating $10,000 in Bentley's name," said Mendelsohn, "and we donated equally to our friends at The Children's Cancer Center."

See Bentley's reaction to the news and the team's remote celebration: https://youtu.be/ijffao5cvQ0 .

