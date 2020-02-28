VantagePoint Predicts Market Meltdown Almost a Week in Advance Using Artificial Intelligence

Vantagepoint traders had the insight to side-step the sudden selloff in equity prices as stock valuations tumbled by more than $2.5 trillion during the final week of February, wiping out many traders' years of hard-earned capital.

See How Vantagepoint Predicted This Selloff

VantagePoint Software's AI identifies global markets' hidden influencing factors and does advanced forms of linear and non-linear pattern recognition using patented intermarket analysis. The technology then employs a second patented process to generate predictive technical indicators capable of forecasting market changes up to 3 days in advance. Most other trading tools and technical indicators have failed to evolve and continue to only focus on past-price data causing immense lag. VantagePoint allows traders to see trends in advance by incorporating forecasted price action, generated by the AI, giving them the chance to protect their capital ahead of bearish markets and the chance to profit more in bullish ones.

"Over forty years ago my father, Louis Mendelsohn, founded this company to help independent traders be competitive in the financial markets," says Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI. "He knew a computer was capable of analyzing data better and faster than any human could. Today our software's artificial intelligence can forecast the market better than any human using big data and statistical probabilities."

In a world where news is disseminated instantly worldwide, and its effects are often dramatic, artificial intelligence offers unemotional, data-driven decision-making resources. Traders can have the insight to optimally time their trades for profits or to mitigate losses – depending on the forecasted market direction.

One Vantagepoint AI user wrote into the company after the meltdown and exclaimed:

"VP so totally signaled - quite a few days ago - this current drop in the markets. And showed a solid 'down' cross after the close last Friday (I follow the ES and MES futures). Signaled drops in several international ETFs also. GoodOnYa VP & Team!"

Vantagepoint empowers traders with forecasts up to 87.4% accurate, up to 72 hours in advance, and has predicted market reversals for decades. The company is built on helping people to achieve the financial goals they have for themselves and for their families.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint actively gives back to the Tampa Bay community donating more than $680,000 to local charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Children's Cancer Center.

SOURCE Vantagepoint AI, LLC

