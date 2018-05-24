VantagePoint Software Donates $10,000 to Shriners Hospitals for Children

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint Software, the global leader of artificial intelligence trading technologies, announced a $10,000 surprise donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The donation is in addition to weekly donations VantagePoint has been making since June 2017.

"Everyone at VantagePoint Software feels honored to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. Shriners is recognized as one of the world's greatest philanthropies because they are devoted to expert care, research, and improving the lives of children," Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint said. "Shriners provides excellent care, regardless of a family's ability to pay. Knowing that we're helping this cause makes us all feel great."

Market Technologies, the company behind VantagePoint Software, which has been family owned and operated for nearly 40 years, began donating a percentage of its software sales to Shriners Hospitals for Children on a regular basis in June 2017. Mendelsohn surprised VantagePoint Software customers and Shriners associates by presenting a $10,000 check during VantagePoint's annual three-day Power Trader Seminar at the company's Tampa headquarters.

"We began the partnership with Shriners 10 months ago and have continued supporting this worthy organization because our employees find it extremely fulfilling," Mendelsohn said. "We see the successes and positive difference Shiners is making for children and we feel strongly about being a part of that."

The Mendelsohn family has invested over $629,634 since 2007. Market Technologies, which also offers 100% paid healthcare, and free breakfasts for employees, was recently recognized as a 2018 Top Workplace by The Tampa Bay Times and a Best Place To Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The award was based on anonymous surveys completed by employees.

Learn more at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/ or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a pioneer and leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and cryptocurrencies with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with greater confidence.

