VantagePoint Software Gets Endorsement from Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on "Shark Tank"

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint, the artificial intelligence (AI) trading software that forecasts stock market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% predictive accuracy, received an endorsement from renowned investor and entrepreneur Kevin Harrington, calling the software "incredible."

Harrington, the successful investor, widely known for his role as an original "shark" on the blockbuster TV show "Shark Tank," says the stock market offers the potential to make enormous profits if traders can pick the right stocks to buy and sell -- at just the right time. With two patents protecting its proprietary AI technologies applied to global market data, the VantagePoint Software has become recognized as the most effective analytic tool that serious traders and investors can use to make more informed and smarter trading decisions based on VantagePoint's highly accurate market forecasting capabilities.

"AI is an extremely hot topic that's already disrupting and reshaping entire industries through the use of AI's machine learning, or artificial neural networks, modeled after the human brain and how it processes information," Harrington said. "Neural networks can find hidden patterns and relationships in global market data and make highly accurate short-term price and trend forecasts based on those patterns. That's really incredible if you think about it."

First released in 1991, the software has nearly three decades of proven success forecasting market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% predictive accuracy. Substantial investment in ongoing research and development of VantagePoint remains at the forefront of the company's mission to foster financial freedom for its trading software customers in more than 140 countries worldwide.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, developer of VantagePoint Software, has been a driving force in technical analysis trading software research and development since 1979. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders, even during highly volatile periods, to get into and out of trades at optimal times with considerable confidence in their trading decisions.

