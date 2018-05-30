VantagePoint Software Now Forecasts for 9 Cryptocurrencies using Artificial Intelligence

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint Software using patented Artificial Intelligence technology to predict stock market trends and trend changes made the official announcement today that it has increased the number of cryptocurrencies that traders can use the software to forecast for, totaling 9 different cryptocurrencies.

At the end of 2017, VantagePoint made the announcement that traders could begin using the software to forecast for cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum. Today, VantagePoint released forecasting capabilities for 6 new cryptocurrencies, including Dash, Ethereum Classic, Monero, NEO, Ripple and Zcash, totaling 9 cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies have gained quite the following over the last couple of years and so it is no surprise that traders were requesting for them to be added into the predictive software. The VantagePoint R&D team is constantly working on adding new markets and indicators to the software, but with exceptionally high internal accuracy standards, they are not released to customers until the artificial intelligence forecasting technology can deliver up to 86% accuracy.

"The high percentage of predictive accuracy delivered by VantagePoint does not come easy. It is the result of the immense funds and efforts that are invested into our research and development. We refuse to release markets to customers until they meet our internal accuracy standards," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint Software.

As the global markets continue to evolve, so does the VantagePoint Software. Cryptocurrencies represent an incredibly profitable opportunity for traders to make huge profits with these markets. Today, the cryptocurrency markets are trending down, and VantagePoint can tell traders when they will rebound so that they can reap the profits from the software's ability to predict cryptocurrency trends up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.

A free demo of VantagePoint is available at: https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies:

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a pioneer and leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and cryptocurrencies with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with greater confidence.

