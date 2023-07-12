VantageScore Appoints Kimberly Schmid as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

News provided by

VantageScore

12 Jul, 2023, 13:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageScore® today announced that Kimberly Schmid has joined the company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Schmid will report to Silvio Tavares, President and CEO of VantageScore, and is responsible for all legal and compliance matters at the company, joining at a time of rapid growth and broad market adoption for VantageScore.

Continue Reading
Kimberly Schmid, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, VantageScore (PRNewsfoto/VantageScore)
Kimberly Schmid, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, VantageScore (PRNewsfoto/VantageScore)

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to our executive leadership team," said Silvio Tavares, President and CEO. "Kimberly brings to the role a deep understanding of the financial services, fin-tech and regulatory landscapes. Her deep experience and legal insights will enable VantageScore to continue to lead in the credit scoring industry."

Before joining VantageScore, Schmid previously served as a senior member of the legal team at Visa. In this role she provided strategic direction and solution-oriented legal advice to core and emerging cross-functional product teams. Prior to her role at Visa, Schmid held the position of Vice President, Regulatory Counsel for Netspend Corporation. Schmid began her legal career at King & Spalding LLP as an associate in financial restructuring, and later worked as an attorney in the National Security Division at the United States Department of Justice.

"VantageScore's mission of innovating towards greater financial inclusion and welcoming more people into the mainstream economy is what sets it apart from competitors in the fintech space. I'm excited to join this exceptional team and build on that goal," said Schmid.

Schmid earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

About VantageScore®
Over 3,000 banks, fin-techs and other companies use VantageScore credit scores every day to assess consumer creditworthiness. Last year, over 19 billion VantageScore credit scores were used representing a 30% yearly increase. Most top 10 US banks, large credit unions and leading fin-techs use VantageScore credit scores in one or more lines of business including credit cards, auto loans, personal loans and more.

VantageScore is an independently managed joint venture company of the three nationwide credit reporting companies (NCRAs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

SOURCE VantageScore

Also from this source

New VantageScore® Research Shows Credit Score Impact of the End of Federal Student Loan Forbearance

VantageScore CreditGauge™ May 2023: Delinquency Rates Rise Year-Over-Year Across All Credit Products, Days Past Due Categories

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.